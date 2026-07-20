‘Family game night’: Maanayata Dutt gives a sneak peek into Sanjay, Iqra and Shahraan's FIFA Finals watch party

The FIFA finals on Sunday night between Spain and Argentina had the world hooked, and the Dutt household was no different. In a video shared by Maanayata Dutt, her husband, actor Sanjay Dutt and children, daughter Iqra and son Shahraan can be seen making the match a family affair. Check it out:

Sitting in the comfort of their lavish home, the story was titled ‘Family game night’, as Iqra stuck to her dad throughout. Another Insta story by Maanayata had the duo posing post Spain's win.

The football connection Twins Shahraan and Iqra were born on October 21, 2010. Sanjay, in his interviews, has been candid about his son's love for football, which explains why they all were glued to the game. In an interview to Filmfare in 2021, he had shared about what he wants his kids to do when they grow up.

Sanjay had said, “I just want all my three children to be happy and passionate about whatever they do. I am still acting today because I truly love what I do and I want the same for them. Between them- Trishala is a psychiatrist and is doing so well as a counsellor. She loves her work and I am so proud of her. Between my younger two, Shahraan is bent towards football. In fact, he recently fractured his foot while playing. Right now, he's passionate about the game, but I still feel he has all the makings of an actor - he's observant, intelligent, loves dancing and can charm people with his humour. Iqra is more of an artist - her paintings are incredible and so beautiful. It's hard to believe someone her age could paint so beautifully!”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanjay will be seen next in the sequel to his iconic 1993 film Khalnayak, titled Khalnayak Returns.