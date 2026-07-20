Avengers Doomsday trailer: The MCU, X-Men and Avengers join forces for a face-off with Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom
Avengers Doomsday trailer: Fans got a glimpse of Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom, with the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Avengers, and Thunderbolts coming together.
Avengers Doomsday trailer: Marvel has finally dropped the highly anticipated trailer of their upcoming release, Avengers Doomsday! Nearly all the heroes of the MCU multiverse are here to join forces as they prepare to face their common villain: Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr, marking his Marvel return.
About the trailer
The trailer gave fans a glimpse of Chris Hemsworth's Thor fighting Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom for the first time. But it is clear that Doom easily has the upper hand over Thor. He then spoke to the newly assembled Avengers, telling them to work together so that they do not lose their members in vain.
The multiverse-swapping instalment also revealed the reunion with Chris Evans’ Captain America, who makes his long-awaited return to the MCU after Avengers: Endgame. Characters from X-Men (Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, Mystique, and Gambit), The Fantastic Four, along with Loki, Shang-Chi, and the warriors of Wakanda, are also back this time.
Take a look:
The trailer shows the Marvel heroes assembling, and the list of actors returning for Doomsday is huge! Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, and Rebecca Romijn are some of the names who will appear for the epic battle for survival.
How fans reacted
“If Thor is so surprised after seeing cap imagine how he's gonna react after meeting Loki,” quipped a fan in the comments section of the trailer. Another said, “Love it that Thor is basically the defacto leader of the heroes here, given he's the only OG Avenger active.” A comment read, “Thank you Marvel for finally making Thor a serious character again. Makes sense that he will be the leader of this team.” “Doom just Aura farmed the most here by stopping stormbreaker that went through all infinity stones and later Killed Thanos,” read a comment.
The trailer was first unveiled at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April. “Honestly, I could not have imagined reuniting with this amazing team, after such a glorious run of success and creative joy, let alone as a new character,” Reuters quoted RDJ as saying on stage at the CinemaCon.
Avengers: Doomsday will release exclusively in theatres across India on 18th December in premium formats. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More