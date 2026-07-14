Marvel's biggest update yet: Avengers: Doomsday runtime revealed, trailer and early ticket sales announced

Marvel Studios has shared fresh updates on Avengers: Doomsday well ahead of its release. Along with revealing the film's runtime, the studio is also gearing up for an unusually early ticket sale, giving fans another reason to get excited. This has already excited the fans considering the tickets are coming in way earlier than expected. Avengers: Doomsday runtime is here and Marvel's early ticket strategy is unlike anything before.

Early ticket sales One of the biggest updates is Marvel's decision to put premium-format tickets on sale as early as July 20, 2026, almost five months before Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theatres on December 18. The unusually early rollout signals just how big a theatrical event the studio expects the film to be.

According to the report in The Hollywood Reporter, it was also revealed that the film currently has a runtime of 165 minutes, or 2 hours and 45 minutes, making it longer than Avengers: Infinity War (149 minutes) but shorter than Avengers: Endgame (181 minutes).

The early ticket sales are also tied to the launch of Marvel's new "Infinity Vision" premium format. The strategy comes at a crucial time, with Warner Bros.' Dune Part III set to compete for IMAX screens on the same December 18 release date.

New trailer plans The studio is set to return to San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, where fans are expecting the first full public trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. A teaser was screened exclusively for CinemaCon attendees three months ago, but the footage has remained under wraps due to tight security. According to the report, Marvel will debut an all-new trailer at Comic-Con before attaching it to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which releases in theatres on July 31.

Interestingly, both Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day skipped Super Bowl trailer launches this year, breaking a Marvel marketing tradition that had been in place for the last 16 years.