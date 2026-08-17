Hayden Panettiere memoir: 5 chilling revelations from This Is Me: A Reckoning, 'I'd be dead within five years'

Hayden Panettiere was consistently open regarding the intricate path that influenced her bond with her sole child, daughter Kaya Evdokia Klitschko. The actress known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville passed away on Sunday, August 16, at the age of 36, as confirmed by her representative to PEOPLE. Hayden Panettiere died at 36, leaving behind her daughter, Kaya. In her memoir, she shared personal struggles, including postpartum depression and substance abuse, leading to her decision to grant full custody to Wladimir Klitschko. (AFP)

Further information regarding the circumstances of her death is yet to be disclosed.

Panettiere leaves behind her 11-year-old daughter, whom she gave birth to with her former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko in December 2014.