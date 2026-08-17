Hayden Panettiere memoir: 5 chilling revelations from This Is Me: A Reckoning, 'I'd be dead within five years'
Hayden Panettiere, who passed away at 36 on August 16, leaves behind her daughter Kaya. In her memoir, she shared struggles with childbirth.
Hayden Panettiere was consistently open regarding the intricate path that influenced her bond with her sole child, daughter Kaya Evdokia Klitschko. The actress known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville passed away on Sunday, August 16, at the age of 36, as confirmed by her representative to PEOPLE.
Further information regarding the circumstances of her death is yet to be disclosed.
Panettiere leaves behind her 11-year-old daughter, whom she gave birth to with her former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko in December 2014.
Hayden Panettiere's memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning
Deep Dive
A few months before her passing, Panettiere candidly discussed Kaya in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, published in May 2026, as well as during her appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast that same month.
She shared her experiences regarding her traumatic childbirth, postpartum depression, her battles with addiction, and the heart-wrenching choice to grant Klitschko full custody of their daughter.
Also Read: Hayden Panettiere's last words on daughter, alcohol dependency revealed: ‘I was fooling myself’
Here are 5 revelations from her memoir
- Although she and Klitschko had been living separately for several years, Panettiere expressed in her memoir that her connection with Kaya remained “incredibly strong.”
- Panettiere shared how her battles with addiction and postpartum depression led her to relinquish custody of her now 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, to her former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko. The star of "Nashville," whose book was released on May 19, confessed to feeling "guilt-ridden" due to her perceived inability to parent Kaya effectively.
- Panettiere has maintained a positive co-parenting dynamic with Klitschko and often visited her daughter in Ukraine prior to her passing.
- During the panel discussion, Panettiere recounted her "brutal" experiences as a child star, revealing that she had been "groomed" from a very young age.
- In her book, the former Heroes and Nashville actress openly discussed her prolonged struggle with alcohol addiction, explaining how drinking served as a means to dull the emotional suffering she endured. The book reveals that the alarming warning came after Hayden experienced jaundice. Concerned about her health, a physician warned her that if she persisted in her drinking, she could be "dead within five years." She recounted, “A doctor told me that if I didn't stop drinking, I'd be dead within five years.”
“I've said it before and I'll say it again: addicts aren't patient. When we're shaking, nauseated, anxious, lonely, or depressed, we need instant relief that sends us into that pain-free place called denial,” she added.
Hayden Panettiere's treatment journey
In 2020, Hayden commenced her treatment, spending eight months in a rehabilitation facility. Her memoir illustrates the withdrawal experience as at times harrowing, featuring one notably alarming episode in which she faced auditory hallucinations that were so severe she crawled to the bathroom floor to ride out the panic.
Her memoir reached the No. 4 position on a prominent best-seller list, a significant achievement she joyfully acknowledged on May 27: "Ahhhh!!! @newyorktimes bestseller list!!! What a wild ride this has been. Thank you ALL for all the support! 🙌🏻"
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More