Hayden Panettiere cause of death: What happened to 'Nashville' star? Health struggles explored

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” his statement said.

Hayden Panettiere, the actor best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, has died at the age of 36.

What was the statement from Hayden Panettiere's father regarding her passing?

What was the statement from Hayden Panettiere's father regarding her passing?

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police responded to an incident involving Panettiere on Sunday, and an investigation is ongoing.

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Health struggles While her cause of death has not been publicly revealed, a source close to Panettiere told TMZ that she had complained of back pain over the past year.

Panettiere had also been open about her years-long struggles with mental health and substance addiction.

In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, she reflected on the difficult period in her life, saying, "I was on top of the world and I ruined it. I’d think I hit rock bottom, but then there’s that trap door that opens. I put a lot of work into myself and I had to be willing to be incredibly honest.”

The actor also spoke candidly about experiencing severe postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Kaya, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

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In her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, released May 19, Panettiere described the emotional challenges she faced after becoming a mother.

“I wasn’t OK," she wrote. "I had to figure out how to bond with her. It felt like an insurmountable task, and I was only on the first day.”

She added, “It wasn’t panic that was sitting in my chest. It was nothing. A total blackout of emotion, like my soul was dead.”

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Career Panettiere had a prolific career dating back to 1996, with credits including the voice of Dot in “A Bug’s Life,” “Remember the Titans” and “Scream VI.”

Her breakout role as a cheerleader with superpowers in “Heroes” propelled her to fame. The series became known for its iconic mantra: “Save the cheerleader, save the world."