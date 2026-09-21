6 years after first announcement, Karan Johar revives long-delayed Indian spymaster RN Kao's biopic; release date set

Karan Johar is finally taking the story of R&AW founder Rameshwar Nath Kao to the big screen. The filmmaker has announced the project, based on Nitin Gokhale's book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster, will arrive in theatres in 2028. The film was first announced back in January 2020, when Dharma Productions revealed plans to adapt Gokhale's biography. Six years later, the project has a release date, although details about the cast and the film's production are still under wraps. Karan Johar’s RN Kao biopic revived after 6 years, Dharma sets Independence Day 2028 release.

Dharma Productions is teaming up with Leo Media Collective for a big-scale theatrical feature on Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of India’s external intelligence agency, R&AW. The makers announced the project on September 21, 2026, marking 58 years since the foundation of R&AW. The 2028 release is also expected to coincide with the agency’s 60-year milestone.

What Karan Johar said In his Instagram post, he wrote, “He built the invisible…but history remembers his impact. Today marks 58 years of R&AW and we're thrilled to announce our film on the story of RN Kao, the man who operated in the shadows & brought to light an institution we know today as R&AW - and its first mission. Based on the book Gentleman Spymaster by Nitin Gokhale, his story comes alive on big screens on 11 August, 2028”.

Karan Johar spoke about the project and said in a statement, “Leo media has painstakingly been researching and dramatising this narrative with passion for the past two years, we want this film to be a gripping story based on true facts to pay homage to RAW and honour their milestone year with a solid motion picture … all of us at Dharma are so excited to get going."