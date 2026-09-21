Mirzapur The Movie crosses ₹300 crore at worldwide box office in 17 days, beats Mahavatar Narsimha, Lokah lifetime hauls
Mirzapur The Movie has become only the third Bollywood film released in 2026 to cross ₹300 crore at the worldwide box office.
Mirzapur The Movie worldwide box office collection day 17: Its pace may have slowed down, but Mirzapur The Movie is still breaking records and crossing milestones. On Sunday, it became only the third Hindi film all year to cross ₹300 crore at the global box office. In the process, it surpassed the lifetime collections of several recent hits.
Mirzapur The Movie box office update
Mirzapur had a solid start at the box office, crossing ₹100 crore worldwide in its opening weekend itself. But what has helped the film sustain momentum is how it avoided a big drop in collections on Monday and has since sustained some pace, despite the devotional film Hanuman Ansh edging ahead in day-to-day collections. Lifted by exceptional response in mass centres of UP and Bihar, the film minted ₹25 crore on its first day. By its seventeenth day, Sunday, it was still collecting ₹5 crore net. Mirzapur earned ₹12.25 crore in its third weekend, down from ₹93 crore in its opening weekend and ₹32 crore in its second weekend. After 17 days, Mirzapur The Movie’s domestic collections stand at ₹216 crore net ( ₹257 crore gross).
The bulk of Mirzapur’s earnings has come from India, but it has been a success overseas as well. The film started off slowly internationally, but then picked up over the weekend. By Sunday, it had earned an impressive $5.4 million overseas, largely from North America and the Middle East. This takes the film’s worldwide haul after 17 days to ₹308 crore. It is the third Hindi film to cross the ₹200-crore mark worldwide this year, and only the 10th Indian film overall. Mirzapur The Movie now ranks 9th on the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2027. Given its momentum, it should aim to finish in the top 5.
Mirzapur beats Lokah, Narsimha
Mirzapur: The Movie entered the top-10 list of the year's highest-grossing Hindi films with its third weekend haul. With ₹308 crore worldwide gross, it overtook two sleeper hits from recent years - animated film Mahavatar Narsimha ( ₹301 crore) and Malayalam vampire actioner Lokah Chapter One: Chandra ( ₹304 crore). Given its momentum, Mirzapur The Movie should cross ₹350 crore before its run ends. This means the film will surpass other big earners from 2026, including Jana Nayagan ( ₹324 crore), Toxic ( ₹341 crore), and Peddi ( ₹347 crore).
All about Mirzapur The Movie
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani. Mirzapur released in Hindi and Telugu on 4 September.
The film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the show. Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan round off the cast.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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