Rohit Shetty sends love to Salman Khan after he hits back at trolls on Bigg Boss 20: ‘Trollers, it’s done bro'

On Sunday, Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and shared a video of Salman removing his shirt to show off his toned physique and hit back at trolls who body-shamed him and called him "budha". Along with the video, the filmmaker wrote, "Only unconditional prem for him. Dear trollers, it's done bro."

Bollywood star Salman Khan recently hit back at trolls over social media trolling, celebrity body-shaming and intrusive paparazzi culture on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. The actor received praise on social media, with actors Varun Dhawan and Neha Dhupia also cheering him on. Now, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has also sent love to Salman for standing up for actors.

Not just Rohit, filmmaker Kunal Kohli also praised Salman for calling out trolls. He said the Bigg Boss 20 host had made some of the most relevant points about paparazzi culture and the lack of social media etiquette. The filmmaker added that while social media has grown over the years, behaviour online has declined below the level of basic humanity. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Respect...you made the most important points on social media etiquette, behaviour, trolls & paps and the people who follow n encourage such behaviour. Aur jab bhai bolta hai toh uske baad koi nahin bol sakta (When bhai speaks, no one else can speak).”

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman talked about how celebrities are trolled over their looks on social media. The host revealed that even he had faced such trolling, after being called "budha" on social media, while some people also joked about his new bald look. The actor further hit back at those trolling Katrina Kaif over her post-pregnancy weight gain, saying, "Everyone puts on weight after getting pregnant. When she returns to films, she will get back in shape. She wants to spend time with her family."

He further criticised trolls for earning money by putting others down and called them parasites. The host also defended actors who choose not to speak up on political matters and called out paparazzi culture. He criticised paparazzi for taking inappropriate pictures of female actors and advised women to slap photographers if they feel uncomfortable.

Salman also called out trolls for hurling abuses at actors when they do not like their work. He further defended actors, saying that a flop should not decide their fate as they work hard on every film to entertain the audience. Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.