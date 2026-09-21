Samay Raina to marry Medha Shankr in December? Comedian breaks silence on rumours: ‘Will have to postpone’
Comedian Samay Raina and actor Medha Shankr have been rumoured to be dating for a long time. The duo have now dismissed the rumours.
Comedian Samay Raina and Medha Shankr have been linked romantically after being spotted together publicly on multiple occasions. The 12th Fail actor’s appearance on Samay's show, India’s Got Latent, further fuelled the rumours. Recently, a Reddit post sparked discussions about their alleged wedding in December. However, Samay shut down the rumours in style.
Samay Raina dismisses wedding rumours with Medha Shankr
On Sunday, Samay took to Instagram and shared a post claiming that he was going to get married to Medha in December. Reacting to it, the comedian gave a cheeky reply, writing, "December mein toh mera India Tour hai, Sorry Medha will have to postpone." He also added Lata Mangeshkar’s song Jhooth Bole Kauva Kate in the background. Medha reacted to Samay’s reply with laughing emojis.
Medha also took to Instagram and shared a picture of a baby cow lying on a bed, writing, "Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like." She added the Kiya Kiya song from Welcome, along with the specific lyrics, "Kya keh diya hai tumne yeh janam (What have you said, sweetheart?)."
Samay Raina and Medha Shankr’s dating and wedding rumours
The comedian and Medha were spotted partying together and even posing for pictures at a party, which led to rumours of them dating. Later, Medha appeared on Samay’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 as one of the panelists, further fuelling the rumours. Most recently, fans spotted similar backgrounds in their vacation pictures, further adding to the dating speculation. However, neither of them reacted to the rumours.
An anonymous Reddit post sparked wedding rumours a few days ago. The Reddit user claimed to be close to Samay’s family and said that, after speaking to his mother, they had learned that Samay and Medha were planning to get married in December 2026. The post also claimed that the two were currently on vacation together.
“I’m very close to Samay Raina’s family, and after speaking to his mother yesterday, I can say that Samay Raina and Medha Shankr are planning to get married this December. For now, they’re both enjoying their vacation, but Samay wants to marry Medha as soon as possible," read the viral post.
About Samay Raina and Medha Shankr’s upcoming work
Medha will next be seen in a yet-untitled detective comedy. Backed by Laxman Utekar, the film is also said to star Sunny Kaushal and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles.
Samay, on the other hand, is busy with India’s Got Latent Season 2. The comedian returned with the second season after intense controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia’s joke in Season 1. The panellists on the latest episode of Season 2 include actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhuvan Bam and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The new season is available to watch on Netflix as well as YouTube.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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