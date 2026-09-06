Medha Shankr is my ‘sabse accha dost’, says Samay Raina on India's Got Latent 2 amid dating rumours

Comedian Samay Raina and actor Medha Shankr sparked dating rumours earlier this year after they were spotted together. She recently featured on an episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 on Netflix with Varun Dhawan, Nishant Tanwar and Sharon Verma. Amid rumours of them being in a relationship, Samay called Medha his ‘sabse accha dost’ in the episode. (Also Read: Samay Raina stops contestant from joking about Ahmedabad plane crash on India's Got Latent 2: ‘Give a different answer’) Medha Shankr and Samay Raina spaked dating rumours earlier this year.

Samay Raina calls Medha Shankr his friend Magician Kabir Sharma was performing a set on the episode when he took Samay’s phone and put it in an envelope. He took three envelopes and put the phone in one of them. He hit them with a hammer for every ‘wrong’ answer he got.

Kabir then mentioned Balraj Singh Ghai and said, “Aapke favourite friend nahi aaye aaj, Balraj. But aaj aapke panel mai se aapka sabse accha dost kaun hai? (Your favourite friend, Balraj, isn’t here today. Who’s your closest friend in the panel today?)” Samay named Medha, and she was asked to pick an envelope.

He later also picked her to receive a ‘gift’ from the magician during the next trick. From a car, a MacBook, $1000, and an iPhone, Medha won a hug from Kabir. Samay and Varun looked surprised at that, but the actor said she didn’t mind. The comedian even commented, “Ye gift tere liye tha (This was a gift to you).” Samay then turned to Medha and said, “A hug. We won literally the worst thing,” but she called it a ‘pretty good’ hug.

Samay also picked Varun as the ‘smartest’ among them all because he was ‘student of the year’, making everyone laugh. He pulled his leg about Border 2.