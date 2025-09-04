Samay Raina and Balraj Singh Ghai seen with Shiv Sena’s Rahool Kanal at Lalbaugcha Raja; Internet is stunned

Comedian Samay Raina and The Habitat Mumbai owner Balraj Singh Ghai made headlines on Wednesday after they were spotted visiting Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Bappa’s darshan, accompanied by Rahool Kanal, Yuva General Secretary of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. The trio’s appearance together has triggered reactions online, especially due to Rahool’s alleged involvement in the vandalism of The Habitat earlier this year. Comedian Samay Raina, Balraj Singh Ghai, and Rahool Kanal's unexpected meetup at Ganpati darshan sparks reactions online.

Samay Raina seen with Rahool and Balraj

Paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a video where Samay can be seen smiling and posing for pictures with Balraj and Rahool. Internet was quick to express their shock. One commented, “Wasn’t he the same guy who had sent goons into Habitat?” Another wrote, “What in the multiverse of madness is @balrajghai hanging out with the guy who broke Habitat?” Others called it a “surprising alliance” and questioned the motive behind the unexpected meetup.

Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, also commented on the video, “What a joke.”

The backlash traces back to an incident earlier this year, when comedian Kunal Kamra, performing at The Habitat, made a veiled dig at a political figure, reportedly calling them a “gaddar.” This provoked a furious response from members of Shinde’s Shiv Sena, allegedly led by Rahool Kanal, resulting in the venue being vandalised. Kunal refused to apologise despite public demands from the party.

Samay Raina's latest show

Meanwhile, 2025 hasn’t been easy for Samay Raina either. The comedian faced multiple FIRs over the language used in his show, India's Got Talent. However, he bounced back strongly, recently performing successful shows in Mumbai. A few days ago, he shared on Instagram: "Mumbai, I love you so much. You have given me everything. Last two nights I performed for 25,000 people in my city. I am overwhelmed, grateful to every single person who came out to see me. God has been kind."