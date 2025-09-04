Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Samay Raina and Balraj Singh Ghai seen with Shiv Sena’s Rahool Kanal at Lalbaugcha Raja; Internet is stunned

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 01:25 pm IST

Samay Raina, Balraj Ghai, and Rahool Kanal's visit to Ganpati Bappa triggered reactions, recalling Rahool's alleged involvement in vandalising The Habitat.

Comedian Samay Raina and The Habitat Mumbai owner Balraj Singh Ghai made headlines on Wednesday after they were spotted visiting Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati Bappa’s darshan, accompanied by Rahool Kanal, Yuva General Secretary of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. The trio’s appearance together has triggered reactions online, especially due to Rahool’s alleged involvement in the vandalism of The Habitat earlier this year.

Comedian Samay Raina, Balraj Singh Ghai, and Rahool Kanal's unexpected meetup at Ganpati darshan sparks reactions online.
Comedian Samay Raina, Balraj Singh Ghai, and Rahool Kanal's unexpected meetup at Ganpati darshan sparks reactions online.

Samay Raina seen with Rahool and Balraj

Paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared a video where Samay can be seen smiling and posing for pictures with Balraj and Rahool. Internet was quick to express their shock. One commented, “Wasn’t he the same guy who had sent goons into Habitat?” Another wrote, “What in the multiverse of madness is @balrajghai hanging out with the guy who broke Habitat?” Others called it a “surprising alliance” and questioned the motive behind the unexpected meetup.

Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, also commented on the video, “What a joke.”

The backlash traces back to an incident earlier this year, when comedian Kunal Kamra, performing at The Habitat, made a veiled dig at a political figure, reportedly calling them a “gaddar.” This provoked a furious response from members of Shinde’s Shiv Sena, allegedly led by Rahool Kanal, resulting in the venue being vandalised. Kunal refused to apologise despite public demands from the party.

Samay Raina's latest show

Meanwhile, 2025 hasn’t been easy for Samay Raina either. The comedian faced multiple FIRs over the language used in his show, India's Got Talent. However, he bounced back strongly, recently performing successful shows in Mumbai. A few days ago, he shared on Instagram: "Mumbai, I love you so much. You have given me everything. Last two nights I performed for 25,000 people in my city. I am overwhelmed, grateful to every single person who came out to see me. God has been kind."

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Samay Raina and Balraj Singh Ghai seen with Shiv Sena’s Rahool Kanal at Lalbaugcha Raja; Internet is stunned
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On