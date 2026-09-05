Apoorva Mukhija clarifies that she did not give donation to study in NYU: ‘I have been exceptional in my academics’
Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, known as The Rebel Kid, has moved to New York to pursue an MBA at New York University's Stern School of Business.
Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid, has opened up about her decision to move to New York to get an MBA from NYU. She put a new Storytime video on her YouTube channel to address the rumours that she got in the college because she gave donations. Denying these rumours, Apoorva said that she has been good academically all her life and used her experience in working with brands to get into the university she wanted.
What Apoorva said
In the video, Apoorva said many people on X speculated that she gave donations to get into NYU. “Are you all mad? Firstly I don't have so much money to donate and the fees here are so much that it feels like donation… and on top of that, from a B-school point of view, I have been exceptional in all my academics. I have crazy work experience. I have worked with all of the top brands in the country. I have done reality TV, I have acted. I have grown my Instagram and my YouTube to 4.8 Million to 1.8 Million subscribers. It is literally a business that I have been running for the last five years.”
She added, “I have employees who work under me. I have a team that works with me. My interview skills are top notch, if you ever interview me for any job, I will get it because I know how to talk! The one thing that I know how to do is talk! So no, I am not here by giving donations.”
Apoorva also shared that the Latent controversy really disturbed her mental health and she always had the plan to move out to study. So she gave it a good shot and got into the one college she applied for.
About India’s Got Latent controversy
In February 2025, Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks about parents and sex on Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent received widespread backlash. Apoorva was also part of the panel, and her confrontation with one of the contestants attracted criticism on social media. FIRs were filed against those involved. Later, Apoorva also revealed that she had received death and rape threats.
Most recently, Apoorva was seen on the reality show Lock Upp. She joined the show for two weeks as an informant to shake up the dynamics in the house. The show concluded with Shreya Kalra emerging as the winner.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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