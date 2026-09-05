Apoorva Mukhija clarifies that she did not give donation to study in NYU: ‘I have been exceptional in my academics’

She added, “I have employees who work under me. I have a team that works with me. My interview skills are top notch, if you ever interview me for any job, I will get it because I know how to talk! The one thing that I know how to do is talk! So no, I am not here by giving donations.”

In the video, Apoorva said many people on X speculated that she gave donations to get into NYU. “Are you all mad? Firstly I don't have so much money to donate and the fees here are so much that it feels like donation… and on top of that, from a B-school point of view, I have been exceptional in all my academics. I have crazy work experience. I have worked with all of the top brands in the country. I have done reality TV, I have acted. I have grown my Instagram and my YouTube to 4.8 Million to 1.8 Million subscribers. It is literally a business that I have been running for the last five years.”

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija , aka Rebel Kid, has opened up about her decision to move to New York to get an MBA from NYU. She put a new Storytime video on her YouTube channel to address the rumours that she got in the college because she gave donations. Denying these rumours, Apoorva said that she has been good academically all her life and used her experience in working with brands to get into the university she wanted.

Apoorva also shared that the Latent controversy really disturbed her mental health and she always had the plan to move out to study. So she gave it a good shot and got into the one college she applied for.

About India’s Got Latent controversy In February 2025, Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks about parents and sex on Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent received widespread backlash. Apoorva was also part of the panel, and her confrontation with one of the contestants attracted criticism on social media. FIRs were filed against those involved. Later, Apoorva also revealed that she had received death and rape threats.

Most recently, Apoorva was seen on the reality show Lock Upp. She joined the show for two weeks as an informant to shake up the dynamics in the house. The show concluded with Shreya Kalra emerging as the winner.