National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty, Yami Gautam Dhar, Dhanush and Randeep Hooda, Anant Nag bag top honours

Kartik Aaryan , who shared Best Actor with Malayalam legend Mammootty , said the win left his family and the film’s team “overjoyed”. Yami Gautam Dhar won Best Actress for Article 370 said the honour made her feel “like a newcomer”, while veteran Anant Nag received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Randeep Hooda won Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Sanjay Mishra took Best Supporting Actor for Bhakshak, while Captain Miller was honoured for promoting national, social and environmental values; Dhanush also received a Special Mention for his performance.

The wins stretched across languages and crafts. Marathi singer Abhay Jodhpurkar called his honour “a blessing”, Pushpa 2 costume winner Sheetal Sharma spoke about creating Allu Arjun’s Goddess look, while Ravi Raj Murmu said Angen was the “first ever Santali film to win the National Award”. The Gujarat edition also signals a wider change, with the I&B Ministry saying future ceremonies will travel to different states.

Kartik Aaryan who won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the 2024 biographical sports drama film Chandu Champion while addressing media at Statue of unity, said, “I have received my first National Award for Chandu Champion. I am truly, incredibly happy my entire family is overjoyed, and our whole team is thrilled. Reflecting on the journey we began with Chandu Champion and the way this film inspires so many people especially regarding the Paralympians. I can only express my gratitude to the jury and the entire audience across India for choosing us.”

Director Tushar Hiranandani won the Best Hindi Feature Film award for his biographical drama Srikanth told us, "You can never make a film thinking it will make money at the box office or win awards you make a film cause yoy want to tell a story and i wanted to tell Srikanth's story in the best way possible and i did that. I don't know about others but winning the National Award defiantly gives you the confidence to make the film you want to make."