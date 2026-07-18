Exclusive| Srikanth director Tushar Hiranandani on National Award win for Best Film: It feels justified

The 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday evening, and brought in a lot of surprises as well as deserved recognitions. Rajkummar Rao -starrer Srikanth won big at the biggest awards in India. The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani , won the award for Best Hindi film, and he is already over the moon and in a celebratory mode. “I am already celebrating. I had my birthday two days ago, so it's been the best birthday gift,” he says.

Tushar Hiranandani is still in a bit of disbelief over the win, but the director insists that it validates his efforts as well as the intent of the film. “It feels surreal. I don't know what to say. I wasn't nominated anywhere else for any of the other awards, so it feels so justified and rewarding to win the biggest award in the country, and that too for best film. It says it all. I am so elated and happy,” he shares.

Tushar goes on to thank his wife for standing beside him and backing Srikanth when any other prospect for the film seemed bleak. “I want to thank my wife Nidhi Parmar who produced the film when no one else was producing it. I dedicate this award to my mother and father-in-law, who passed away before they could see Srikanth,” he says emotionally.