What is IShowSpeed's Roblox username? Streamer loses it after repeatedly dying in Roblox game

IShowSpeed had another unforgettable Roblox moment after getting stuck on one of the platform's toughest obstacle courses. What is IShowSpeed's Roblox username? Streamer loses it in Roblox game. (Photo by Alekandra London / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

During a recent livestream, the popular creator kept falling at the same section of the map as the death counter climbed past 116. Every failed attempt brought louder reactions, with shouting, disbelief and frustration taking over the stream.

A clip shared by fan account @IShowSpeedHQ online as viewers watched him refuse to give up despite failing again and again. Many fans also began searching for the Roblox account he currently uses.