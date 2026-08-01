Is IShowSpeed OK? Fans worried after streamer crashes during scary 60 million-subscriber celebration stunt

Popular streamer IShowSpeed scared fans after a stunt celebrating his 60 million YouTube subscribers went wrong. IShowSpeed fell to the ground during a balloon stunt while celebrating 60 million subscribers. (Getty Images via AFP)

On Friday, IShowSpeed attempted to fly with balloons to celebrate reaching 60 million subscribers. The streamer strapped dozens of balloons to himself in an attempt to lift off into the sky, with a professional stunt team and a medic on site to help carry out the stunt safely, he said in the live stream.

“I appreciate you all so much bro,” he said before flying. He also said that he wants to hit 60 million in the air.

And when he finally hit the 60 million subscribers, the streamer was emotional and in tears.

However, the celebration took a scary turn as Speed fell straight to the ground while being lifted by the giant balloons.

How are fans reacting The fall immediately sparked reactions on social media and fans expressed concern.

One wrote, "Hope he's okay"

Another wrote, “Are you serious right now bro.”

Third wrote, “Congratulation on reaching 60M subscriber, but not for your fall.”

“BTW this man will die in jokes,” wrote another.

“pain for gain,” joked another.