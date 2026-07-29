Nolan Wells update: Chilling new video allegedly shows friends leaving Horn Island without him

Newly released video appears to show 18-year-old Nolan Wells was not on his friends' boat when it was being towed away from Mississippi's Horn Island on July 4, adding another development to the ongoing investigation into his death. New video appears to show Nolan Wells was not on his friends' boat when it left Horn Island. (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

New footage shows Nolan was left behind New video and photos show Nolan's friends on the boat, getting ready to be towed back to the mainland without him. Seven people can be seen on board but Nolan is not seen anywhere in the footage, which was obtained by “The Officer Tatum Show."

The new footage seemingly confirms what TMZ reported earlier, that authorities have evidence showing Nolan was on Horn Island after the boat left on July 4.

Nolan's friends had called a private towing service after their boat started taking on water because of a failing bilge pump. However, the private towing service did not end up towing the boat. Instead, another boat that was anchored near Horn Island towed Nolan's friends. They said they later got their boat working again and returned to the mainland without Nolan. According to his friends, they left Horn Island at 4:30pm. They also claim someone later told them they saw Nolan on the island at 6pm, as per TMZ.

In the viral audio of that call, some people believe they can hear someone say, “Is he dead?” However, it is not clear if this was actually said and according to reports, the people on the boat deny saying it.

According to reports, Nolan's friends say they told him to get on the boat and leave with them, but he chose to stay behind with a woman. However, the woman's sister claims she believed Nolan was leaving on the boat and that his friends were not planning to leave him behind.

Here is the video: