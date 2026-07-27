Nolan Wells’ mom allegedly targeted with one-star reviews on professional profile: 'Attempts at oppression’

Supporters have said that Nolan Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, has been targeted with one-star reviews on her professional profile as the investigation into her son’s death is underway. Wonsley is reportedly facing negative reviews on her professional profile. Nolan Wells’ mom allegedly targeted with one-star reviews on professional profile (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

The claim surfaced in a Threads post that went viral. The post says that Wells’ mother, who works as a family medicine nurse practitioner, is being targeted with one-star reviews being left on her page over the past two weeks. The period lines up with her son's death and the public scrutiny surrounding her family and legal team.

The user who shared the post wrote that Wonsley "did not return to work since July 3rd because of the holiday and then, of course, the bereavement after that." The post noted that the timing is telling as the negative reviews began appearing only after Wells’ death made headlines. The post characterized the campaign as "another example of systemic racism and attempts at oppression."

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Neither Wonsley nor her employer has publicly addressed these reviews.

The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, teen was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.

Christine Wonsley hits out at those criticizing her family, legal team Wonsley recently hit out at people trying to give her family advice on how they are “handling” the death of their son. Attorney Ben Crump, who has been hired by the family, has come under fire for his handling of the case.

“Please DO NOT call my/my husband’s phone trying to give us advice about how we are handling the death of OUR CHILD, telling us how to handle people, and questioning our legal team. We are all doing our best. At the end of the day the only question Elmore and I need answered is WHAT HAPPENED TO OUR SON NOLAN. #JusticeForNolanWells #Forever18,” Wonsley wrote on Facebook.

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Crump has been criticised for his handling of the case. He was slammed for allegedly spreading “unverified information” when he posted a pool party photo showing Wells, which surfaced with misleading information.

Jayvon Williams and Tracetin Shepherd, two of Wells’ Black friends, told the media that people need to stop making his death about race. One friend even accused Crump of preying on Wells' parents at a difficult time.