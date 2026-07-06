Nolan Wells update: Search for missing 18-year-old called off after body found in northwest Horn Island

The search for missing 18-year-old Nolan Wells, who has not been seen since July 4, was called off Monday after a body was recovered in northeast Horn Island in Mississippi. Wells, who went missing from the city on Saturday, has been the subject of a massive city-wide search for the last three days. Nolan Wells, a Mississippi teen last seen on Horn Island, (Christine Wonsley/Facebook)

As of now, authorities have yet to confirm if the body recovered Monday afternoon is that of Nolan Wells. United Cajun Navy, who were leading the search efforts, confirmed on Monday in a Facebook post that the search was called off after a body was recovered.

"The search for 18-year-old Nolan Wells has been called off after a body was located Monday morning on the northwest end of Horn Island," the update read. "At this time, officials have not confirmed the identity of the individual found. We will continue to provide updates as officials release a statement.

"Our hearts are with Nolan’s family, friends, the first responders, and everyone impacted as they await official confirmation."

The United Cajun Navy added that they will not provide any more updates on the incident pending an official confirmation of the identity of the body recovered on Monday.

"Out of respect for the family and the ongoing investigation, we will continue to defer to law enforcement for any additional updates," the update added. "Please keep everyone affected in your thoughts and prayers."

This story is being updated.