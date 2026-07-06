New Jersey floods: Scary videos show cars submerged in Ocean Avenue after Tri-State flooding; watch

Heavy rain and storms are causing serious trouble across the Tri-State Area on Monday. Flash flood warnings have been issued in several places, and scary videos of the flooding in New Jersey are already surfacing online. Flash flood warnings are in effect across the Tri-State Area as heavy rain triggers dangerous flooding. (Unsplash/ Representative Image)

The rain is expected to continue all day, with thunderstorms likely to join in during the afternoon. Because of this, Monday has been marked as a First Alert Weather Day.

Flood watch A Flood Watch is in place for the entire Tri-State Area through Tuesday morning.

Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for:

Hunterdon, Mercer and Somerset counties in New Jersey until 1:15pm.

Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau County until 1:30pm.

Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties in New Jersey until 2:45pm.

Monmouth and Middlesex counties in New Jersey until 3:15pm. Also Read: Siders family update: Why getting answers in the child endangerment case won't be easy

Even though the extreme heat has passed, the air is still very humid. Because of this high moisture in the air, heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue through Monday, as per CBS News.

Torrential downpours are the biggest worry, with rainfall rates possibly hitting 2 inches per hour at times. This is why the flood risk is so high.

The rain and storms will arrive in waves. A very heavy round is expected in the early hours of Monday morning, followed by more rounds through the day. Thick clouds and rain will keep it cool, with the high only reaching the lower 70s.