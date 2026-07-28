Mitch McConnell health: Wife Elaine Chao’s family friend raises doubt over new photo, ‘Holy crap she would rather die’
Jeff Yang, a family friend of Elaine Chao, questions a new proof-of-life photograph shared by Mitch McConnell.
A family friend of Elaine Chao is not convinced by Senator Mitch McConnell's recently shared proof-of-life photograph.
Jeff Yang, an author and podcaster, mentioned that he has been acquainted with two of Chao's five sisters since their college days. Therefore, when McConnell's office published a photo of Chao, 73, alongside her 84-year-old husband on Monday, he felt a sense of skepticism right away.
Jeff Yang questions Mitch McConnell's proof-of-life photo
“I’ve known members of the Chao family—specifically, Elaine’s apolitical sisters (Grace and the late Angela)—since our college years,” Yang sated in a Bluesky post on Monday, Daily Beast reported,
Chao is the oldest among six daughters. Yang, just like four of the Chao sisters, also attended Harvard University. He has since pursued a career as a writer concentrating on Asian American culture.
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Yang expressed skepticism regarding the latest photograph of the Kentucky senator, which depicts him smiling for the camera while wearing a blue button-down shirt, with Chao beside him.
“I can’t imagine Elaine, one of the most put-together people in existence, releasing a pic wearing a thin shirt over a visible black bra, UNTUCKED,” Yang wrote. “Just implausible.”
Yang was notably confused by Chao's choice of clothing. The former labor secretary sported a white button-down featuring a seashell pattern, which a reverse image search traced back to the mid-tier American retail brand Chico's.
Jeff Yang makes strange comments on Elaine Chao's top
Yang remarked that Elaine's top was the "most implausible aspect of the image," sharing a screenshot of the identical Chico's shirt available for as little as $12 in secondhand online marketplaces.
"HOLY CRAP SHE WOULD RATHER DIE," he mentioned.
The Republican stalwart has not made a public appearance since his hospitalization on June 14.
On July 12, his office issued a photo of him alongside Chao, accompanied by a detailed statement clarifying that he had suffered a fall and has been in rehabilitation. A new photo was shared on July 27.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More