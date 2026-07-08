Who is Ben Crump? Nolan Wells' family hires ‘Black America’s Attorney General’ after Mississippi teen's death

The family of Nolan Xavier Wells, an 18-year-old from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, who was reportedly found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6, has hired renowned attorney Ben Crump. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6. Who is Ben Crump (R)? Nolan Wells' (L) family hires ‘Black America’s Attorney General’ after Mississippi teen's death (Christine Wonsley/Facebook, attorneycrump/Instagram)

Wells’ cause of death has not been released. The circumstances of his disappearance and death also remain unclear.

“Nolan Wells was a beloved son, teammate and friend who went out to celebrate the Fourth of July and never came home. His family deserves answers. They deserve the truth. We will not rest until every fact about what happened to Nolan on Horn Island is brought into the light, and we call on investigators to pursue this case with the urgency and transparency this family deserves," Crump said in a statement, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd told the Sun Herald that the body that was found matched Wells' description. However, as of Monday afternoon, the Mississippi State Medical Examiner's Office had not identified the body through DNA testing.

A GoFundMe launched for the family says that after an extensive search, which involved “countless volunteers from the United Cajun Navy, first responders, local law enforcement, the United States Coast Guard, and organizations from across the region , our worst fears became reality.”