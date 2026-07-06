Where is Nolan Wells? Search underway for Mississippi teen last seen on Horn Island, spotted ‘hanging out with a girl’
Authorities are searching for Nolan Xavier Wells, an 18-year-old from Ocean Springs who was last seen Saturday, July 4, around 3 pm on Horn Island.
Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old who was last seen Saturday, July 4, around 3 pm on Horn Island, Mississippi, according to Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching Horn Island for Nolan Xavier Wells, with assistance from the Department of Marine Resources, the Gulf Islands National Seashore and the U.S. Coast Guard, according to WLOX.
The United Cajun Navy is also assisting in the search for the Ocean Springs teen. They are now focusing on Wells’ last known location on the east end of Horn Island, incident commander Josh Gill said.
Wells has been described as a Black male, approximately 6-foot-1, weighing 180 pounds.
What we know so far
Jackson County Sheriff's Department said in a press release shared on Facebook, “Nolan was last seen on Horn Island wearing blue, not black as previously mentioned, swim trunks, no shirt, and sunglasses. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is currently searching Horn Island with the assistance of the Department of Marine Resources, the Gulf Islands National Seashore, and the United States Coast Guard. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is reestablishing a command post at the Lake Mars Boat Launch, located at 1200 Lake Mars Ave, Ocean Springs, MS 39564.
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“If you talked to Nolan at Horn Island yesterday and have not talked to law enforcement, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 228-769-3063. Any information may be the key to establishing Nolan's last whereabouts,” the post added.
Gill told Nola.com that Wells was last seen “hanging out with a girl”.
Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said in a Facebook post, “If you were on Horn Island on July 4, traveled by boat in that area, or believe you may have seen Nolan or even given him a ride from the island, please contact authorities immediately. Even the smallest detail could make a difference. If you are on the water or visiting Horn Island or the surrounding barrier islands today, please keep a lookout for Nolan. While enjoying your time on the water, remain observant, and if you see anything that may assist search efforts, notify the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Marine Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff Department, or your local law enforcement agency immediately. Please do not place yourself in danger or interfere with the ongoing search.”
Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, who has been sharing continuous updates on Facebook, said her son was last seen around 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 4, on the west tip of the north side of Horn Island.
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In one post, she wrote, “This is our Nolan Wells aka Nono. One of the sweetest and kindest souls you could ever meet. He went missing on Horn Island on July 4th. I’m looking for any pics or videos that was taken on the Northwest tip of Horn. Please help us find our sonshine.”
Agencies involved in the search for Wells include the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the United States Coast Guard and the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, according to The US Sun.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More