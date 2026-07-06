Where is Nolan Wells? Search underway for Mississippi teen last seen on Horn Island, spotted ‘hanging out with a girl’

Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old who was last seen Saturday, July 4, around 3 pm on Horn Island, Mississippi, according to Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching Horn Island for Nolan Xavier Wells, with assistance from the Department of Marine Resources, the Gulf Islands National Seashore and the U.S. Coast Guard, according to WLOX. Where is Nolan Wells, Mississippi teen last seen on Horn Island? All we know (Christine Wonsley/Facebook) The United Cajun Navy is also assisting in the search for the Ocean Springs teen. They are now focusing on Wells’ last known location on the east end of Horn Island, incident commander Josh Gill said.

Wells has been described as a Black male, approximately 6-foot-1, weighing 180 pounds. What we know so far Jackson County Sheriff's Department said in a press release shared on Facebook, “Nolan was last seen on Horn Island wearing blue, not black as previously mentioned, swim trunks, no shirt, and sunglasses. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is currently searching Horn Island with the assistance of the Department of Marine Resources, the Gulf Islands National Seashore, and the United States Coast Guard. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is reestablishing a command post at the Lake Mars Boat Launch, located at 1200 Lake Mars Ave, Ocean Springs, MS 39564. Read More | Nancy Guthrie update: Expert cites 2 areas where potential killer may have disposed of body, 'Buried in the woods…' “If you talked to Nolan at Horn Island yesterday and have not talked to law enforcement, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at 228-769-3063. Any information may be the key to establishing Nolan's last whereabouts,” the post added.

Gill told Nola.com that Wells was last seen “hanging out with a girl”. Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said in a Facebook post, “If you were on Horn Island on July 4, traveled by boat in that area, or believe you may have seen Nolan or even given him a ride from the island, please contact authorities immediately. Even the smallest detail could make a difference. If you are on the water or visiting Horn Island or the surrounding barrier islands today, please keep a lookout for Nolan. While enjoying your time on the water, remain observant, and if you see anything that may assist search efforts, notify the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Marine Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff Department, or your local law enforcement agency immediately. Please do not place yourself in danger or interfere with the ongoing search.”

Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, who has been sharing continuous updates on Facebook, said her son was last seen around 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 4, on the west tip of the north side of Horn Island. Also Read | Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent reveals ‘critical’ factor that could prove pivotal in solving case In one post, she wrote, “This is our Nolan Wells aka Nono. One of the sweetest and kindest souls you could ever meet. He went missing on Horn Island on July 4th. I’m looking for any pics or videos that was taken on the Northwest tip of Horn. Please help us find our sonshine.”