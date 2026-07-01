Nancy Guthrie update: Cajun Navy VP opens up about PCSD's refusal to accept help, ‘They just decided…’
US Cajun Navy VP discussed the organization’s efforts to assist in the search for Nancy Guthrie, and the Sheriff's Department's refusal to accept their help.
United States Cajun Navy Vice President Brian Trascher appeared on NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich Tonight and discussed the organization’s efforts to assist in the search for Nancy Guthrie. He opened up about the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s refusal to accept their help.
Trascher said that the nonprofit submitted a plan outlining how it could support the investigation, including deploying trained canine teams and drone teams. “We do know that there was sort of like a blanket declination from the sheriff’s office to accept any outside help,” Trascher said.
‘They just decided they were not going to take the outside help’
Trascher said that the group planned to serve as “a force multiplier” by providing additional trained personnel to search difficult terrain, especially near the Arizona border.
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“We really felt strongly that there was a good chance that she could have ended up somewhere along the border,” he said. “Again, just to be a force multiplier, extra set of eyes, ears, hands and feet at this point just to try to bring some closure to the Guthrie family.”
Trascher went on to acknowledge that the group’s assistance may have been more effective much earlier in the investigation into the case. “I think early on when we were closer to the abduction date it would have been a lot more beneficial,” he said.
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Trascher said that at present any search efforts would likely be focused on recovering Nancy’s body if she is no longer alive.
“But for some reason they just decided they were not going to take the outside help,” he added.
Nancy has been missing for over four months now, with no suspects having been identified in her abduction.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More