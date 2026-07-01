Nancy Guthrie update: Cajun Navy VP opens up about PCSD's refusal to accept help, ‘They just decided…’

United States Cajun Navy Vice President Brian Trascher appeared on NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich Tonight and discussed the organization’s efforts to assist in the search for Nancy Guthrie. He opened up about the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s refusal to accept their help. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos exits after a press conference after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, February 5, 2026. (REUTERS)

Trascher said that the nonprofit submitted a plan outlining how it could support the investigation, including deploying trained canine teams and drone teams. “We do know that there was sort of like a blanket declination from the sheriff’s office to accept any outside help,” Trascher said.

‘They just decided they were not going to take the outside help’ Trascher said that the group planned to serve as “a force multiplier” by providing additional trained personnel to search difficult terrain, especially near the Arizona border.

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“We really felt strongly that there was a good chance that she could have ended up somewhere along the border,” he said. “Again, just to be a force multiplier, extra set of eyes, ears, hands and feet at this point just to try to bring some closure to the Guthrie family.”

Trascher went on to acknowledge that the group’s assistance may have been more effective much earlier in the investigation into the case. “I think early on when we were closer to the abduction date it would have been a lot more beneficial,” he said.

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Trascher said that at present any search efforts would likely be focused on recovering Nancy’s body if she is no longer alive.

“But for some reason they just decided they were not going to take the outside help,” he added.

Nancy has been missing for over four months now, with no suspects having been identified in her abduction.