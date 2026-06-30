Are all Nancy Guthrie ransom notes fake? Ex-FBI agent weighs in, ‘Larger network of extortionists…’

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has weighed in on the ransom notes that were sent to the media after Nancy Guthrie disappeared. She agreed with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who dismissed the notes as fake. Are all Nancy Guthrie ransom notes fake? Ex-FBI agent weighs in (Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

“Pima County Sheriff Nanos (He is in charge of the investigation) said the TMZ extortion notes are not legitimate,” Coffindaffer wrote on X. “Of course they are not. So many in the media including creators have received these notes and they all mimic each other- "We will tell you where Nancy is for a Bitcoin."”

She added, “Some have even included AI photos of Nancy suffering. The first 2 notes received by local Tucson media outlets were deemed from the abductors. The other emails trying to extort the Guthrie family are sadistic and likely part of a larger network of extortionists that prey on victim families.”

What Chris Nanos said Nanos spoke out about his skepticism about the legitimacy of the ransom notes during an appearance on Arizona radio station KVOI AM 1030's ‘Buckmaster Show’ on June 26. He revealed that the FBI is investigating the notes as they continue to partner with the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

"I think the FBI has done a number of arrests for false or fake ransom notes," Nanos said. "It's a shame that that happens, but I think we're looking at another one of those today with what's been reported. But we'll let the FBI do their work."

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Nanos added that "it is a shame that these type of events occur," because "people have great interest, and that's good because it helps us, but then it gets really gets abused."

"People who call in fake ransom notes, people who claim [false information] for the sake of media and the family, they get out and disturb, in this case, an entire neighborhood," Nanos said.

Nancy has been missing for over four months now, with no suspects having been identified in her abduction.