Nancy Guthrie probe ‘not even close’ to a cold case, Sheriff Nanos says in major update: ‘We have some DNA…’

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said that the Nancy Guthrie case is "not even close" to a cold case. "We have some DNA that we think is still workable,” he said during a 45-minute sit-down interview with longtime Tucson host Bill Buckmaster and Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller on KVOI AM 1030's Bill Buckmaster Show. Nancy Guthrie probe ‘not even close’ to a cold case, Sheriff Nanos says in major update (REUTERS/Herbert Villarraga) (REUTERS)

Talking about the investigation, Nanos said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”

“The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way, and that’s what we base everything on," Nanos said. "Right now, everything is speculative. We don’t have anything in front of us that says 'this is who did this, and this is why'.”

Nanos further said that the case is “unlike anything we’ve seen in years in Tucson.”

“I just can’t share everything, but I will tell you this: we have some DNA that we think is still workable, and we have to work that," the sheriff said. "And we know the science, and we know we have some labs around this country who are really working diligently to get there with this."

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Nanos said that a breakthrough could happen any time, but “the real breakthrough” is that “somebody out there knows something, maybe somewhere, somebody’s going to say something.” He also explained that even though a massive amount of time and resources has been poured into the Guthrie investigation, it has “absolutely not” affected the department’s ability to respond to other crimes or public safety concerns in Pima County.

The department initially had hundreds of deputies search the area around Nancy’s home, track information and follow leads. However, the work has now come down to an investigative team of about 20, said Nanos.

“But we know that in a moment’s notice, if there’s something big that needs to be happening, we’ll dedicate the resources back in play,” he added.

‘I’m glad they throw rocks at me’ Nanos said that he is glad that all the criticism from the public was directed at him and not his team.

“I’m glad they throw rocks at me, not my team. Just do it, that’s OK,” Nanos said. “I told them, 'I’ll be your bad guy, I’ll be your villain.' (The public) took that literally. … Part of the problem is, in law enforcement, we know a lot more than you’ll ever know, but it’s for a reason. We know we have to get the help from our media and our community in solving some crimes, but that doesn’t mean we just share the whole case with you.”

Nanos was slammed for going to a University of Arizona basketball game a week after Guthrie went missing. Talking about this, he explained that he got the tickets several weeks ago from his former dentist, and that he “just needed a break” due to family issues. His brother had died shortly after Nancy’s disappearance, he said.

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“On the ... 2nd of February, I learned my brother was in the hospital. I believe three days later he passed away, and I just needed a break. I’m sorry,” Nanos said.

Nanos previously also said that the investigation is “growing.” “In terms of leads and working and getting out there, I’d say that’s growing, yeah,” the sheriff said.