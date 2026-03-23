Nancy Guthrie case twist: FBI looking for people with last names ‘Abnoosi’, ‘Mobasher’? New claims emerge
New claims have emerged online amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie.
The FBI is allegedly looking for people with specific last names in the Tucson area amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie. An X account that has ‘Investigative Reporter / Gonzo Journalist’ in its bio has shared the information, but HT.com has not independently verified its authenticity.
“I can confirm the FBI went to gun stores in the Tucson area looked into people with the following last names,” @JLRINVESTIGATES wrote on X, listing the last names as “Abnoosi,” “Mobasher,” “Bahrehmand,” “Bakhtiar,” and “Abnoos”.
The X user added, “This is a 100% fact. Multiple people with these last names. Where is Nancy Guthrie?”
Sheriff Chris Nanos believes Nancy Guthrie is being held ‘locally’
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that he believes Nancy is being held locally. "I don't know why. I don't have any evidence to prove that, but I just believe she's somewhere here locally," Nanos told the BBC on February 18.
Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'
Nanos has also said that the investigation is “growing.” “In terms of leads and working and getting out there, I’d say that’s growing, yeah,” the sheriff said.
Nanos previously said that the Guthrie family has been “nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” adding, “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”
Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack
Nancy’s family, including Annie Guthrie's husband Tommaso Cioni, has been cleared of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman, police previously said. A suspect, however, has yet to be named.
This means that Savannah, as well as her siblings Annie and Camron, have been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More