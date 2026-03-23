Nancy Guthrie case twist: FBI looking for people with last names ‘Abnoosi’, ‘Mobasher’? New claims emerge

The X user added, “This is a 100% fact. Multiple people with these last names. Where is Nancy Guthrie?”

“I can confirm the FBI went to gun stores in the Tucson area looked into people with the following last names,” @JLRINVESTIGATES wrote on X, listing the last names as “Abnoosi,” “Mobasher,” “Bahrehmand,” “Bakhtiar,” and “Abnoos”.

The FBI is allegedly looking for people with specific last names in the Tucson area amid the search for Nancy Guthrie , the missing mother of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie . An X account that has ‘Investigative Reporter / Gonzo Journalist’ in its bio has shared the information, but HT.com has not independently verified its authenticity.

Sheriff Chris Nanos believes Nancy Guthrie is being held ‘locally’ Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said that he believes Nancy is being held locally. "I don't know why. I don't have any evidence to prove that, but I just believe she's somewhere here locally," Nanos told the BBC on February 18.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

Nanos has also said that the investigation is “growing.” “In terms of leads and working and getting out there, I’d say that’s growing, yeah,” the sheriff said.

Nanos previously said that the Guthrie family has been “nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” adding, “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

Read More | Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

Nancy’s family, including Annie Guthrie's husband Tommaso Cioni, has been cleared of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman, police previously said. A suspect, however, has yet to be named.

This means that Savannah, as well as her siblings Annie and Camron, have been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.