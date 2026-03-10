Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Savannah Guthrie's mom ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack

Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, a former FBI agent has claimed that a key detail left ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother “even more vulnerable” to an attack. Ex-FBI special agents Maureen O’Connell and Jim Clemente made the remarks during a Sunday, March 8 episode of Brian Entin Investigates. Ex-FBI agent reveals what made Nancy Guthrie ‘even more vulnerable’ to an attack (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

They discussed the potential role of elder abuse in Nancy’s disappearance. At one point, Clemente observed, “I think she also had hearing issues and pretty powerful hearing aids that she probably removed at night. Which makes her even more vulnerable.”

O’Connell speculated, “I think also, the altercation, quote unquote, could have happened if she obviously had her hearing aids out, and they [the suspects] were giving her commands, and she could respond. Because she didn’t know what they were saying.”

“It’s so sad,” she added.

Update on DNA Authorities recently revealed that DNA on one of the gloves discovered near Nancy’s home has a match to an employee who works at a restaurant across the street. However, the restaurant worker has no connection to the investigation, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in an interview with KVOA that officials always suspected that this might be the case, with scores of random gloves being found near Nancy’s Tucson home.

“There was some talk and discussion that it was police officers out in the field just discarding [the gloves], that is so far from the truth,” Nanos said.

“We knew that at that time, we believed wholeheartedly that those gloves belonged to a restaurant and guess what? The owner of the glove, we found working at a restaurant across the street. It has nothing to do with the case,” he added.

Nanos also explained that other gloves found near the home could have a different DNA match.

“It’s a challenge because we know we have DNA, but now we have to deal with that mixture and how we’re going to separate it,” he said.