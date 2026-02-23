Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said that there are some problems with the DNA evidence collected from Nancy Guthrie’s house, and it could take up to a year for a private Florida lab to resolve. Last week, Nanos told NBC News that DNA recovered by local cops from Nancy’s home does not match her, family members, or people who worked in the home. However, it is mixed with the 84-year-old's DNA, and the samples are not complete. Nancy Guthrie case: How long will it take to analyze DNA? Sheriff Chris Nanos shares update (REUTERS/Herbert Villarraga) (REUTERS)

“Our lab tells us that there’s challenges with it, and we understand those challenges,” Nanos said. “But our lab also knows that the technology is moving so fast and in such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months or maybe a year, to allow them to do better with, say, a mixture of that kind of thing.”

It is unclear why Nanos is using a private lab in Florida for the samples, instead of FBI labs or Arizona’s state Scientific Analysis Bureau.

The FBI is analyzing data, video, and interviews during its search for Nancy.

Other recent updates Nanos recently also said that he believes Nancy is being held locally. "I don't know why. I don't have any evidence to prove that, but I just believe she's somewhere here locally," he told the BBC on Wednesday, February 18.

Authorities earlier released surveillance footage showing a potential subject. However, officials still do not have suspects or a list of names, said Nanos.

“It’s never fast enough for the sheriff. I want it like you, ‘Come on, guys, let’s go, let’s go, let’s find her,'” Sheriff Nanos told NBC News on Friday, while acknowledging the delays in the investigation.

“But the reality is that I also know that sometimes things take time,” he added.

Nanos also said that the investigation was “growing.” “In terms of leads and working and getting out there, I’d say that’s growing, yeah,” the sheriff said.