Is Nancy Guthrie case a ‘burglary gone wrong’? Fresh update issued as journalist reports 84-year-old ‘could be alive’

“DNA evidence from the Range Rover is currently being tested after Friday night’s operations,” she further wrote, adding, “The widespread investigative belief is Nancy Guthrie could be alive”.

“NEW REPORTABLE INFO FROM INSIDE SOURCE ON GUTHRIE INVESTIGATION: Investigators believe this was a burglary gone wrong. We’ve interviewed multiple experts since this began who said they don’t believe this was an intended kidnapping,” Whitney wrote on X.

Briana Whitney, True Crime Correspondent for azfamily 3TV CBS 5, has reported that an “inside source” has claimed that investigators believe Nancy Guthrie’s case was a “burglary gone wrong.” She also reported that the widespread belief is that the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie is still alive.

One person was detained and his gray Range Rover was seized during a late-night operation near Nancy’s home on Friday, as three people were simultaneously taken into custody. This came after investigators zeroed in on the SUV in a Culver’s parking lot in the Catalina Foothills, just two miles from Nancy’s home, according to KGUN9.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie suspect found? Manhunt currently underway in Tucson, Pima County

The driver, who was taken in for questioning, was later released, per the New York Post. Two men, as well as one of their mothers, were also taken into custody by a SWAT team acting on a tip. They were released after interviews.

Latest update The FBI has collected a black glove that investigators believe could be tied to Nancy’s disappearance. The New York Post found three additional discarded gloves Sunday afternoon in Catalina Foothills, roughly two miles from the Tucson home of Nancy. However, it is unknown if any of these three abandoned gloves are connected to the crime.

Read More | Where is Annie Guthrie? Police canvassing Nancy's daughter's Tucson neighborhood hours after videos of subject released

Investigators said that they have found DNA on a glove that appears to match one a suspect was seen wearing in doorbell camera footage taken the night Nancy went missing, according to the BBC. The FBI said that the glove was found by investigators from a field near the side of the road about two miles from Nancy’s home. The agency has received preliminary DNA test results on the glove and is still waiting for "quality control and official confirmation" before entering an "unknown male profile" into its database, it said.

Meanwhile, NewsNation’s Brian Entin has reported that investigators are using a “signal sniffer” in an attempt to detect Nancy’s pacemaker. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News that no arrests have been made in the case yet.