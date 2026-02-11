Nancy Guthrie suspect found? Manhunt currently underway in Tucson, Pima County

A manhunt is underway in Tucson , Pima County, after photos and videos released by the FBI showed the subject of interest in the case of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. An armed individual was seen approaching ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother’s front door before proceeding to dismantle the doorbell camera.

While the suspect has yet to be found, the FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest of those responsible for her disappearance. Sharing an updated missing persons flyer that that includes photos of the subject, the FBI wrote on X, “The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. New images released today show an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance. The FBI seeks information that will lead to the identity of this individual”.

Law enforcement officers were seen on Tuesday, February 10, searching the Tucson neighborhood of Annie Guthrie, Savannah’s sister, where Nancy spent the evening before her disappearance. Officers could be seen looking in the brush and in a resident’s backyard shed, and some were overheard asking neighbors for security camera video, according to NBC News.

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the situation told the outlet that FBI Director Kash Patel visited the Tucson command center in the Guthrie case a day earlier. He had separate travels on another subject that had been on his schedule for a while, but spent time with the team working the case while visiting the area.

What we know about the subject in the videos The FBI initially released surveillance photos of the potential subject in the investigation. Patel said in an X post, while sharing the photos, that authorities "have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems."

"Working with our partners, as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance," Patel added.

Patel later shared a video of the subject, writing, “Additional recovered footage, from the same camera - at the same timeline the morning of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. This footage is just before the original video shared, with the individual approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door.”

He then shared two more videos of the subject, writing, “Additional recovered images from the same camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance, including two videos of the individual.” He shared a third video, writing, “

The black-and-white photos and clips show a person wearing gloves, a mask, khakis, sneakers and a backpack, appearing to tamper with the camera at Guthrie’s front door on the morning she went missing. One of the videos shows the person walking up to the door with their head down. The individual’s eyes are visible through holes in their mask.

Meanwhile, Savannah re-shared photos of the potential subject on her Instagram. “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home,” she wrote.

She shared one of the videos of the subject in another post, writing, “Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home.”