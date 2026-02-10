Did Nancy Guthrie’s alleged kidnapper commit big blunder in ransom note? Crypto recovery expert says ‘he showed his…’

Amid the ongoing search for Savannah Guthrie's missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, a specialist in cryptocurrency recovery has stated that the alleged kidnapper committed a major mistake in the ransom note. Amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, a crypto recovery specialist points out a crucial error made by her alleged kidnapper in the ransom note. The $6 million Bitcoin demand's deadline has passed, with law enforcement actively pursuing all leads. (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

In an interview with Page Six, Bezalel Eithan Raviv, the CEO and founder of the crypto recovery firm Lionsgate Network, stated that the person who composed the alleged ransom note, “showed his Achilles to everyone who understands blockchain forensics.”

What was the blunder? Crypto expert weighs in According to TMZ, it received the ransom note last week, allegedly demanding $6 million in Bitcoin, along with a Bitcoin wallet address. The outlet confirmed that the wallet address was authentic.

Raviv remarked that this was the most significant blunder the alleged abductor could have committed.

“Whenever cyber criminals offer their wallet address is where they basically reveal themselves in many ways,” he mentioned, adding that his firm has successfully retrieved funds by transferring small sums to cryptocurrency wallets to “see where it lands.”

Raviv stated that the problem lies in the persistent misconceptions surrounding cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. “Most people still, in 2026, do not believe you can trace crypto," he said.

Nancy Guthrie's deadline to pay ransom ends However, the final deadline to pay the ransom ended on Monday and it remains unclear if the Guthrie family has paid the amount to the alleged kidnapper.

Earlier, Pima County officials suspect that Nancy might have been abducted or kidnapped from her residence in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31. Upon the deputies' arrival at the location, they found what they referred to as "concerning evidence," and they are considering the home as a possible crime scene.

Several media organizations have obtained alleged ransom letters over the course of the past week. At least one of these letters included financial demands and established deadlines for the payment. The initial deadline expired last Thursday, while a subsequent deadline was set for Monday.

Officials from law enforcement refrained from confirming the authenticity of the notes. But, they stated that all leads were being thoroughly investigated.