Tommaso Cioni, Annie Guthrie's home searched: What is luminol and was it used?

Deputies spent almost three hours at the residence, arriving post-sundown and departing prior to midnight, as per Parade Magazine. Shortly thereafter, X became abuzz with discussions regarding Luminol, a chemical reagent utilized in forensic science to identify minute quantities of biological materials. The authorities were allegedly seen leaving the premises with bags containing evidence that they had gathered with the approval of Annie and Tommaso. Furthermore, a former FBI Special Agent provides clarification on whether the team may have utilized luminol at Annie's residence.

Nancy Guthrie , the 84-year-old mother of NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared overnight from her Tucson, Arizona, home more than a week ago. In a bid to find any information on Nancy's missing case, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department are among the agencies who have launched a search. Amid the reports of a fresh ransom note, investigators on Saturday, February 7, returned to the residence of Annie Guthrie , Nancy's elder daughter, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni.

What is luminol and was it used at Annie Guthrie's property? In a recent interview with Parade Magazine, former FBI special Agent Bryanna Fox discussed Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case, which has escalated into one of the most significant high-profile crime investigations in recent years.

Speaking to the publication, Fox clarified that luminol is used at potential crime scenes to reveal traces of evidence that might not be visible to the naked eye. Typically employed in forensic investigations, luminol assists investigators in identifying remnants of bodily fluids, including blood, saliva, and urine. Regarding its role, Fox remarked: “It [luminol] is a fluorescent blue light. You need to use it in complete darkness. Basically, the way it works is you shine it, and it iridesces when it comes in contact with some kind of a biological substance, which could be blood, urine, or saliva.”

However, the use of luminol does not imply that the location is regarded as a major crime scene. As of now, there is now confirmation from the authorities if the luminol was used at Annie Guthrie's property.

Fox added that every seemingly unimportant blemish, gash, and crack is carefully inspected and re-inspected for any hints that might help with the inquiry. “I would not assume there’s any deeper meaning other than they just want to document everything. You never know what’s going to be important. You never have a chance to go back to it at a later date."