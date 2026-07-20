Sargun Mehta 'can't stop crying' on watching Ravie Dubey as Lakshman in Ramayana: ‘Iskey tapp ka fal hai’

Actor Sargun Mehta was admittedly emotional after seeing her husband, actor Ravie Dubey, begin his journey as Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film's trailer was unveiled to select audiences in Delhi this Saturday at an event attended by the film's team, and Sarhun accompanied Ravie there. Sargun Mehta has praised Ravie Dubey's portrayal of Lakshman in Ramayana.

Sargun Mehta gets emotional Sharing moments from the trailer launch in Delhi, Sargun penned an emotional note, saying she "could not stop crying" as she looked back at his journey.

Taking to Instagram, Sargun shared a series of pictures and videos from the grand trailer launch event. The actor thanked casting director Mukesh Chhabra for selecting Ravie for the role of Lakshman in the Nitesh Tiwari film and wrote, “My heart is so full I can't type till I stop crying and I can't currently stop crying. Cannot wait for the world to witness the trailer on 24th July 2026. Thank you to the man who put us here. who showed faith in us. Hamaare pyaare @castingchhabra. Indebted to you forever Jai Shree Ram.”

Noting that the moment was the culmination of a long journey for Ravie, Sargun added, "Just with every breath I want to thank god for being so kind. “Yeh iskey tapp ka fal hai (This is the fruit of his labours). Ravi.”