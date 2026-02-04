Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's marriage and children: Inside their relationship amid ‘prime suspect’ claim

Savannah Guthrie's sister Annie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni appeared visibly tense as they were spotted for the first time following the alleged abduction of their mother 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni are seen together in a social media photograph. (Annie Guthrie/Facebook)

Annie, 56, and her spouse Cioni, 50, concealed their faces while departing from their residence in Tucson, Arizona, in a dark-colored Honda SUV at 5 PM MT on Tuesday, Daily Mail reported.

Annie used a coral-colored hoodie to cover her head in an attempt to shield her face from the cameras. This was the couple's first sighting since Nancy's disappearance and amid a major ‘prime suspect’ claim against Cioni.

Is Tommaso Cioni a prime suspect? Citing a law enforcement source, journalist Ashleigh Banfield has claimed in an episode of her show Drop Dead Serious that Annie's husband “may be” a prime suspect in the case. However, there has been no formal confirmation on her assertion.

The search for Nancy is still ongoing following her disappearance since January 31. The police have classified Nancy's residence in Arizona as a “crime scene” after discovering “concerning” evidence.

Meanwhile, Page Six captured images of the police departing from Annie's residence in Tucson, Arizona, where Savannah was likely present.

Opening up about her relationship with Annie, Savannah stated in 2017 that “Annie and I are really different. I’m loud and a fast talker. She’s thoughtful and reflective.”

Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni marriage and children Annie is an accomplished author who has published a collection of poetry entitled “The Good Dark.” She got married to Tommaso Cioni in 2006.

In 2013, Annie expressed her thoughts regarding her spouse. “My husband Tommaso Cioni is my greatest teacher. He is a great manifester; he writes poetry with his lifestyle…I was trained as a reader. My family was book-centered. In junior high I always hid in the library at lunch time to avoid the other kids. I think writing is just what young readers begin to do. There was never a decision. My Mom always made us keep diaries,” she said.

An alleged biography of Tommaso Cioni, translated from Italian to English by the Tapirulan Cultural Association, reads: “I was born in San Giovanni Valdarno on June 18, ’75. Since 2006 I have been living in Tucson, Arizona. I write when it happens. I study lizards. I play the electric bass. I make homemade pasta.”

While there is no publicly accessible information concerning their kids, Daily Mail reports that the couple have one child.