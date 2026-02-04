Nancy Guthrie missing: Were multiple people involved in alleged abduction? All we know after 4 days desperate search

Desperate law enforcement officials in Arizona, searching for Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy, have disclosed that they still have no suspect four days after the 84-year-old’s disappearance. They have enlisted the assistance of the FBI to help solve a case on which they appear to be making minimal progress. Nancy Guthrie missing: Authorities in Arizona are struggling to locate Nancy, mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, who vanished four days ago. (X)

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos addressed a news conference on Tuesday, stating, “We do not know if multiple people were involved,” as he reiterated his appeal for the public’s assistance in locating Nancy.

When a reporter inquired about Nancy's whereabouts and the number of people involved in her disappearance, he just said, “no clue.”

“We have crime in Tucson all the time,” he continued, addressing a question regarding how he was certain there was no threat to the general public, while also confirming that law enforcement had left Nancy's residence.

“The scene is done. We’re done with the residence. We don’t know where she is,” Nanos continued.

“We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will,” he added.

Ex-NYPD hostage negotiator says shocking circumstances hints at more than one perpetrator The alarming details surrounding the alleged abduction of Savannah Guthrie’s mother from her luxurious rural residence in Arizona imply that multiple people may be involved in the crime, as stated by a former NYPD hostage negotiator.

Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Wallace Zeins said that the supposed ransom note for Nancy, which requested a substantial payment in cryptocurrency, could provide insights into the identities of the suspected kidnappers.

“I believe the possibility of more than one person. She’s 150 pounds, 5 foot 5, waking up in the middle of the night, not in the best of health — can’t walk or run, so I would think there’s more than one person involved in this particular crime,” Zeins told CNN.

“What does that tell you, it tells you that it’s some type of group that knows what bitcoin is all about, and social media, and they know the system.”

Nancy Guthrie missing: All we know about ransom note The ransom note allegedly contained information regarding the crime scene that was left at Nancy's residence, reported TMZ.

It remains unclear whether the ransom note was written by hand. Should it have been handwritten, it would require forensic analysis, stated Zeins.

Authorities have not discovered any proof stating that her disappearance was intentional.

Law enforcement has verified that the reports concerning the ransom note are under serious investigation and have been sent to detectives.

On Tuesday, FBI agents paid a visit to the residence of Annie, Savannah's sister. Annie was the last person to see Nancy prior to her disappearance. The two had dinner together, and Nancy was returned home at approximately 9:30 pm on Saturday.