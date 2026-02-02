Nancy Guthrie: 5 things to know as ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s mom goes missing in Arizona
Nancy Guthrie, ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie's mom, is missing in Arizona. Search and rescue teams, homicide teams and detectives, are out at her home.
Nancy Guthrie, the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, is missing in Arizona, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has announced. Nancy, 84, previously appeared as a guest on ‘Today’.
Savannah spoke about her mom in a feature titled “Lessons Learned from Moms” back in 2023. She also paid tribute to her mom on the show on her 80th birthday in 2022.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has urged anyone with information on Nancy’s whereabouts to call 911. She has been listed as a “vulnerable adult” in a missing person poster shared by the sheriff’s department.
Savannah has not publicly commented on the situation yet.
Five things to know after the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie
Here are five things to know after Nancy Guthrie was confirmed to be missing in Arizona:
- Nancy was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area on Saturday night, January 31, at approximately 9:45 pm, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced during a press conference on Sunday.
- A family member reported Nancy missing on Sunday, around noon, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said, according to local news station KOLD.
- Search and rescue teams, as well as homicide teams and detectives, have been out at Nancy’s home, Nanos said.
- Foul play is not being ruled out in Nancy’s disappearance at this time. "I don't need to tell you, this is very concerning to us," Nanos said. "We don't typically get the sheriffs out at a scene like this."
- Nancy is 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and is described as having some physical ailments. However, she does not have cognitive issues, her family said, according to the sheriff. It is unclear what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
