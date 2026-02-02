Nancy Guthrie, the mother of ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie, is missing in Arizona, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has announced. Nancy, 84, previously appeared as a guest on ‘Today’. Nancy Guthrie: 5 things to know as ‘Today’ show host Savannah Guthrie’s mom goes missing in Arizona (@PimaSheriff/X)

Savannah spoke about her mom in a feature titled “Lessons Learned from Moms” back in 2023. She also paid tribute to her mom on the show on her 80th birthday in 2022.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has urged anyone with information on Nancy’s whereabouts to call 911. She has been listed as a “vulnerable adult” in a missing person poster shared by the sheriff’s department.

Savannah has not publicly commented on the situation yet.