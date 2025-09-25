Katie Couric appears on Today show 25 years after colonoscopy: ‘It's something…’

Katie Couric appeared as a guest on the Today show on Thursday, September 25. It was a historic moment as she marked 25 years since emerging as the first person ever to undergo a colonoscopy on national television, The US Sun reported. The effort was aimed at bringing nationwide attention towards colorectal cancer. Katie Couric appeared on the Today show 25 years after her colonoscopy.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Katie Couric's big moment on Today show

During Thursday's episode of the morning show, Couric made a surprise return to continue with her efforts to raise awareness regarding colon cancer. She earlier served as the co-host of the show between 1991 and 2006.

Couric came into the spotlight in 2000 when she became the first person in history to broadcast a colonoscopy on national TV. At that time, she was seen getting ready for the procedure and then getting it done later.

A major reason behind this was to show people how it works to look out for the potential signs of cancer.

This happened after she lost her husband, John Monahan, to colorectal cancer in 1998. He was 42. His tragic demise is what inspired the veteran journalist to spread awareness regarding the early detection of cancer among people.

"It is crazy, it has been 25 years, it is something I am really proud of," The US Sun quoted Couric as saying on the Today show, during her conversation with Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones.

Highlighting the fact that early detection can play a major role in saving lives, Couric also unveiled her latest public service announcement, urging all to get screened for colon cancer. She said it was filmed in collaboration with actor Ryan Reynolds' production company.

Couric, 68, said the idea came up when she was contacted by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance regarding a “pop culture moment that really captured the public's imagination.”

Katie Couric parodies Sydney Sweeney's controversial ad

The public service announcement has been named 'Lead From Behind'. It shows Couric donning a denim jacket and reclining, making it look quite similar to Sydney Sweeney's pose in the American Eagle ad, which earlier sparked major outrage.

Soon after, the camera pans out to highlight that Couric is lying on a procedure table, while a doctor and a nurse can be seen standing nearby.

“Speaking of genes, did you know that the majority of people who develop colon cancer are not genetically predisposed to the disease. That's why doctors recommend everyone 45 and older get checked,” Couric said.

FAQs:

For how long was Katie Couric associated with the Today show?

She co-hosted the show between 1991 and 2006.

Who was Katie Couric's husband?

She was married to John Monahan, who died due to colorectal cancer in 1998.

When did Katie Couric appear on the Today show?

She appeared as a guest during the September 25 episode.