Oncologist debunks 4 common myths about early breast cancer every woman should know: ‘Recurrence is not inevitable…’

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women, yet misconceptions about its early stages often cause unnecessary fear and confusion. From myths about symptoms to doubts about treatment, many women are unsure about what to look out for.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anshul Gupta, Consultant, Medical Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, Delhi NCR, shares common myths, shedding light on early detection, care and facts every woman should know to protect her health. (Also read: Oncologist says 'persistent back pain' can be early warning sign of lung cancer; shares when you should worry )

What should women know about early breast cancer

"According to a study by the American Cancer Society, the 5-year survival rate for breast cancer in India is 66.4%. Much of this progress comes from detecting the disease at an early stage, when it is limited to the breast or nearby lymph nodes and hasn't spread to other parts of the body. Early-stage breast cancer can range from stage 0 to stage 3," says Dr Anshul.

He adds, "Nowadays, people often turn to the internet for quick answers, especially on health matters. Many search social media or 'Dr Google' before consulting a doctor. This growing reliance on online sources has led to the spread of myths and misconceptions. With diseases like early breast cancer, these myths can increase fear and may even cause patients to delay or neglect proper treatment."

Treatment options

Talking about treatment, Dr Anshul explains, "Early breast cancer can be effectively managed with adherence to treatment, regular follow-up care, and attention to overall well-being, including mental health. Choosing advanced therapies that lower the risk of recurrence is also crucial. Unfortunately, many myths surrounding the disease can create unnecessary fear or confusion."

He emphasises, “It's vital for patients to rely on accurate information from their healthcare team to debunk these myths, empowering themselves on the path to recovery while maintaining long-term quality of life.”

Recurrence is not inevitable; individual risks vary based on factors like age and tumour characteristics.(Freepik)

Common myths about early breast cancer

Dr Anshul also highlights four common myths about early breast cancer and sets the record straight:

1. Myth: Early breast cancer is always cured after initial treatment

Fact: Early-stage diagnosis does improve survival rates, but even after a successful treatment, the risk of recurrence remains a major concern. Even with early detection, there remains a risk of recurrence, sometimes as high as 50%. 3 In particular, certain subtypes of breast cancer, such as HR+ cancers driven by hormones like estrogen and progesterone, are associated with a higher risk of long-term recurrence. Therefore, it is necessary to be vigilant and stick to your follow-up schedule to identify any recurrence early.

2. Myth: Recurrence is inevitable, no matter what I do

Fact: Some believe that recurrence is predetermined and unavoidable, which can lead to a sense of helplessness. This is not true. Each person with eBC has a different risk of recurrence based on several factors, including age at diagnosis, tumour size, number of lymph nodes with cancer in them, mutations in genes, or abnormal activity of genes that may cause cancer to grow.

Patients should discuss their individual risks of recurrence with doctors and consider opting for advanced therapies to minimise the risk. Staying committed to the medications, therapies, and follow-up care prescribed can make a real difference. The road after early breast cancer is not just about surviving, it is about living for a future without fear.

3. Myth: Long-term therapy will severely affect my quality of life

Fact: Fortunately, medical advancements are transforming the outlook for breast cancer survivors. From hormone-based therapies to cutting-edge targeted treatments that target cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue, the focus is now shifting from controlling cancer in the short term to lowering the longer-term risk of recurrence while preserving long-term quality of life. As a result, more women have the opportunity to not just live longer but also live well.

4. Myth: I don't need regular follow-ups if I feel fine

Fact: It is natural to believe that feeling well means everything is fine, but early breast cancer recurrence is often silent at first. Detecting a recurrence early opens the door to more effective treatment options and better chances of recovery. Keeping up with your scheduled follow-ups, including imaging, lab tests, and physical exams, helps catch any changes before they become serious. If you notice new symptoms such as lumps, pain, or unexplained fatigue, it's important to consult your doctor promptly without waiting.

