Progesterone, genetics and more: Exploring risk factors of brain tumours

A brain tumour can form brain cells and spread to the brain, thereby creating pressure and changing the functioning of surrounding brain tissue. The most common symptoms of brain tumour are nausea, headache and balance problems. Brain tumour can be cancerous or non-cancerous in nature. There is a potential link between progesterone and risk of developing brain tumour. “The relationship between progesterone use and brain tumors is complex, with mixed findings from scientific research prompting ongoing debate and further investigation," said Dr Anand Katkar.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Anand Katkar, consultant neurosurgeon, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, said, “The relationship between progesterone use and brain tumours is complex, with mixed findings from scientific research prompting ongoing debate and further investigation. Some studies suggest that certain forms or doses of progesterone may contribute to the growth of meningiomas, a type of brain tumor arising from the meninges. Meningiomas often possess receptors for hormones like progesterone and estrogen, implying a potential influence of these hormones on tumor growth.”

How Progesterone can affect meningioma growth:

“Research indicates that the presence of hormone receptors in meningiomas suggests a possible role of hormones in their pathogenesis. The exact mechanisms through which progesterone may affect meningioma growth are not fully elucidated and require further - Progesterone is commonly used in hormone replacement therapy (HRT), particularly in combination with estrogen, to manage menopausal symptoms. Long-term studies examining the association between HRT, including progesterone, and various cancers, including brain tumors, have been conducted with varying results,” Dr. Anand Katkar added.

Risk factors beyond Progesterone:

The neurosurgeon further noted the risk factors of developing brain tumour, other than progesterone impact. Genetics, lifestyle choices and environmental factors play a huge role in this. “The ongoing scientific investigation into the link between progesterone use and brain tumor risk underscores the complexity of hormonal influences on health outcomes. While some studies suggest a potential association, the heterogeneous nature of research findings necessitates cautious interpretation,” the expert mentioned.

