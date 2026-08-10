Man shares how he lost 19 kg and reversed fatty liver in 6 months by skipping breakfast: ‘My first meal is at 2 PM’
Vivek Rajput opened up about his 19-kg weight-loss journey, sharing how skipping breakfast and following a six-hour eating window changed his routine.
Weight loss often involves making consistent changes to diet, exercise and everyday lifestyle habits. For some, changing meal timings can also become part of their weight-loss routine.
Vivek Rajput recently shared details of his health transformation, including the diet and intermittent fasting routine he followed. In an Instagram post shared on August 5, Rajput revealed that he had not eaten breakfast for the past six months and credited his lifestyle changes for helping him lose 19 kg. (Also read: How fit is your body? Fitness coach shares 5 simple tests to check your strength, mobility, balance and flexibility )
How man went from 83 kg to 64 kg
“No breakfast for six months,” Rajput said while describing his daily routine. “For the last six months, I’ve been following intermittent fasting, with my first meal around 2 PM and my last meal around 8 PM.”
Rajput said he starts his day around 7 AM with black coffee before heading to the gym on an empty stomach. “Personally, this routine makes me feel more energetic than before and my hunger is also managed very well,” he said.
Sharing a glimpse of his first meal of the day, Rajput said it typically includes a combination of rice, paneer, vegetables and salad. “This is my first meal: 100 gm rice, 100 gm paneer, corn and peas, homemade potato and soybean curry, some bitter gourd and salad,” he said.
He follows an eating window of roughly six hours, with his first meal at 2 PM and his last meal by 8 PM.
‘I was able to cure cholesterol and fatty liver’
According to Rajput, these lifestyle and dietary changes contributed to significant improvements in his health. He said he went from 83 kg to 64 kg, losing 19 kg in the process.
Sharing his health transformation, Rajput listed the following changes:
- Weight: 83 kg → 64 kg
- Triglycerides: 280 → 90
- Total cholesterol: 200 → 148
- Testosterone: 290 → 607
- High blood pressure: Returned to the normal range
- Fatty liver: Normalised, according to Rajput
“Because of such lifestyle changes, I was able to lose 19 kg weight. I was able to cure cholesterol and fatty liver, and my BP also came back to normal range,” he said.
Rajput's experience highlights how dietary habits, physical activity and meal timing can form part of an individual's approach to weight management and overall health. However, intermittent fasting or skipping breakfast may not be suitable for everyone, and individual dietary needs can vary depending on health conditions, medications and lifestyle.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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