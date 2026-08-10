Man shares how he lost 19 kg and reversed fatty liver in 6 months by skipping breakfast: ‘My first meal is at 2 PM’

Weight loss often involves making consistent changes to diet, exercise and everyday lifestyle habits. For some, changing meal timings can also become part of their weight-loss routine.

Vivek Rajput recently shared details of his health transformation, including the diet and intermittent fasting routine he followed. In an Instagram post shared on August 5, Rajput revealed that he had not eaten breakfast for the past six months and credited his lifestyle changes for helping him lose 19 kg. (Also read: How fit is your body? Fitness coach shares 5 simple tests to check your strength, mobility, balance and flexibility )

How man went from 83 kg to 64 kg “No breakfast for six months,” Rajput said while describing his daily routine. “For the last six months, I’ve been following intermittent fasting, with my first meal around 2 PM and my last meal around 8 PM.”

Rajput said he starts his day around 7 AM with black coffee before heading to the gym on an empty stomach. “Personally, this routine makes me feel more energetic than before and my hunger is also managed very well,” he said.

Sharing a glimpse of his first meal of the day, Rajput said it typically includes a combination of rice, paneer, vegetables and salad. “This is my first meal: 100 gm rice, 100 gm paneer, corn and peas, homemade potato and soybean curry, some bitter gourd and salad,” he said.

He follows an eating window of roughly six hours, with his first meal at 2 PM and his last meal by 8 PM.