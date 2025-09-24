Paediatrician shares symptoms, severity and treatment of 4 common childhood diseases; when should you seek medical help?

Common childhood infections should be easily recognised by the early symptoms by the parents, to seek timely medical intervention. Know the symptoms of common childhood illnesses.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravi Malik, paediatrician, MAMC, founder and medical director, Malik Radix Healthcare said, “Common childhood illnesses include upper respiratory infections (common cold), ear infections, skin rashes, and gastrointestinal issues. Recognising symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, and skin irritations is crucial for prompt diagnosis and treatment. Parents should also be aware of more serious illnesses like meningitis, pneumonia, jaundice, chicken pox, measles, and mumps, which can be prevented through vaccination.” Also read | Infections to heart problems: Doctor shares 5 common health conditions in premature infants

Dr Ravi Malik further explained the symptoms and treatment of common childhood illnesses:

1. Respiratory infections (common colds, bronchitis, pneumonia):

Symptoms: Fever, cough, congestion, sneezing, sore throat, and low appetite.

Severity: Colds are usually mild, but bronchitis and pneumonia can be more serious.

Treatment: Rest, fluids, and medication (depending on the severity).

2. Ear infections (otitis media):

Symptoms: Ear pain, fever, difficulty sleeping, tugging at the ear, and sometimes hearing loss.

Severity: Can be mild to severe, and sometimes lead to fluid buildup behind the eardrum (OME).

Treatment: Often clears up on its own, but antibiotics may be needed in some cases.

3. Skin conditions (rashes, diaper rash, eczema):

Symptoms: Redness, itching, bumps, or scaling on the skin.

Severity: Can range from mild to severe, and some may be contagious.

Treatment: Varies depending on the condition, but may include creams, ointments, or oral medications. Also read | Is your child frequently getting cold and infections? Pediatrician explains what’s normal and what’s not

Baby skin is prone to rashes and infections.(Freepik)

4. Gastrointestinal issues (diarrhea, vomiting, gastroenteritis):

Symptoms: Frequent bowel movements, loose stools, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Severity: Can range from mild to severe, and dehydration is a concern.Diarrhoea is one of the commonest cause of death in children

Treatment: Rest, fluids, ORS and sometimes medication to manage symptoms.

Symptoms of other common illnesses:

Conjunctivitis (pinkeye): Red, itchy, and watery eyes with discharge.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): Pain or burning during urination, frequent urination, and abdominal pain.

Mumps: Swollen salivary glands, fever, and muscle aches.

Measles: Fever, rash, cough, runny nose, and red eyes.

Chickenpox: Itchy rash with fluid-filled blisters.

When to seek medical attention?

Dr Ravi Malik shared that high fever, difficulty breathing, severe pain, dehydration, lethargy or difficulty waking up and signs of infection (redness, swelling, pus) should be treated with urgency, and immediate medical intervention should be sought in such cases. Also read | Are vaccines safe for babies? Facts about vaccination that every parent needs to know

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.