Are vaccines safe for babies? Facts about vaccination that every parent needs to know

Vaccination is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect your baby from serious health risks. Babies are born with immature immune systems, which take several years to fully develop. Fact or Fiction? The Shocking Truth About Baby Vaccinations.(Image by Pexels)

This makes them particularly vulnerable to illnesses and life-threatening viruses. Vaccines play a crucial role in shielding them from these threats.

How vaccines work

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shelly Gupta, Consultant – Neonatologist and Paediatrician at Motherhood Hospitals in Gurgaon, shared, “Vaccines act as a protective shield by stimulating a baby’s immune system. They introduce inactive or weakened forms of a disease into the body, teaching the immune system to recognize and combat these threats effectively without causing the actual illness. This process helps the body produce antibodies that provide long-term protection.”

Key benefits of vaccination

Protection Against Life: Threatening Diseases: Vaccines prevent illnesses such as measles, polio, hepatitis, and whooping cough, which can lead to severe complications or even death.

Community Immunity: By vaccinating your child, you also contribute to protecting the community. This reduces the risk for individuals who cannot receive vaccines, such as very young infants or those with medical conditions.

Reduced Risk of Severe Illness: Vaccinated children are better equipped to fight off infections, ensuring healthier growth and development.

Adhering to the vaccination schedule

Dr Shelly Gupta asserted, “It is essential for parents to follow the vaccination schedule recommended by their doctor. Vaccines are most effective when administered at specific ages to provide optimal protection as the child grows.”

It's important to recognise that vaccinations are pivotal investments in the health and well-being of your baby. (freepik)

She cautioned, “Missing a scheduled vaccine can leave your baby vulnerable to preventable diseases. If a vaccine dose is missed for any reason, consult your doctor immediately to arrange for catch-up vaccinations. Delaying vaccinations can compromise your child’s immunity, so timely follow-ups are critical.”

Are vaccines safe?

Vaccines are generally safe and undergo rigorous testing before approval. According to Dr Shelly Gupta, they may cause mild, temporary side effects, such as:

Pain or swelling at the injection site

Low-grade fever

Temporary irritability or mood changes

These side effects are typically short-lived and are far outweighed by the long-term protection vaccines offer.

Parents’ role in ensuring vaccination

Dr Shelly Gupta advised, “Parents must take responsibility for keeping track of their baby’s vaccinations. Maintaining a vaccination record helps ensure that no doses are missed. Regular consultations with a paediatrician can help you stay informed and up-to-date on your child’s immunization needs.”

Boosting a woman’s vaccination shortly before she becomes pregnant transfers immune cells during breastfeeding and ensures that the baby is protected early on.(Shutterstock)

She concluded, “Vaccination is a critical step in safeguarding your child’s health. It protects them from life-threatening diseases, reduces their risk of severe illness, and contributes to a healthier community. Schedule an appointment with your doctor today and ensure your baby follows the recommended vaccination schedule. A small step today can make a big difference in your child’s future health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.