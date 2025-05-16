Infections to heart problems: Doctor shares 5 common health conditions in premature infants

In premature births, a baby’s organs may not be fully developed, which can increase the risk of a range of health complications in infancy and beyond. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Nathaniel John Pinto, consultant, pediatrics, Manipal Hospital Goa said, “It is important for both health care providers and caregivers to be aware of common health issues seen with preterm infants and the appropriate approaches to treat these concerns.” Also read | Premature babies in neonatal care units are susceptible to fatal illnesses: Study Premature infants may have a range of health conditions.(Unsplash)

Dr. Nathaniel John Pinto further noted down 5 common health conditions frequently observed in premature infants:

1. Respiratory distress syndrome

RDS start to often occur in premature infants, whose lungs are not producing enough surfactant, a substance critical to lung operations. Without surfactant, the lungs can’t stay inflated; breathing is difficult.

How to treat: Surfactant therapy is the mainstay of treatment for RDS and typically used in conjunction with CPAP or mechanical ventilation, respiratory support to ensure adequate oxygenation.

2. Apnea of prematurity

Apnea of Prematurity (AOP) is defined as recurrent pauses of breathing due to the immaturity of the brainstem.

How to treat: Some treatment options include administering caffeine to help stimulate breathing and gently physically stimulating a baby to encourage them to breathe normally. Also read | Preterm motherhood: Avoid the temptation to bottle feed your baby at all costs. Experts reveal what to do

Feeding difficulties are common in premature infants.(Pexels)

3. Heart problems

Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) is a serious condition in which a fetal blood vessel in the heart does not close after birth and is one of the most common cardiovascular problems seen in premature infants. PDA if untreated which may result in heart failure.

How to treat: Ibuprofen is given to help close the ductus arteriosus. In extreme scenarios, surgical closure may be necessary to mitigate long-term consequences.

4. Feeding difficulties

Too often, premature newborns have a significant challenge feeding due to immature sucking and swallowing reflexes. These challenges prevent them from getting enough nutrition by direct breastfeeding or bottle feeding.

How to treat: Practitioners can use enterale feeding tubes (EFT) to infuse milk to the system through the stomach directly until the infant’s feeding development is good enough. Also read | New parent? Check 10 ways to support the developmental needs of premature babies

5. Infections

Premature babies have low immunity and thus, are susceptible to infections. Infections, bacterial, viral and fungal, are a major risk and are associated with serious complications.

How to treat: Maintain rigorous hygienic practices to avoid and control infections, monitor patients closely, and initiate antibiotic treatment when indicated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.