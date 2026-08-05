These basic t-shirts will save you from every 'I have nothing to wear' moment
When i can't decide what to wear, T-shirt is my go-to. Whether I'm travelling or heading out, these are the styles I rely on, and I think you should too.
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Bewakoof women's t shirtBewakoof Women's Solid Slim Fit Half Sleeve Round Neck Cotton T-ShirtView Details
₹409
Bewakoof women's t shirtMax Women Solid V-Neck T-Shirt (White_M)View Details
₹199
Unlock Personalized
₹69x 6 months₹409
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Bewakoof women's t shirtJUNEBERRY® Pure Cotton Oversized Baggy Fit Drop Shoulder Plain Solid White T-Shirt for Women (OS_J_White_M)View Details
₹363
Boldfit t shirtBoldfit Gym T-Shirt for Women-Quick Dry Sports & Workout T-Shirt for Women, Activewear for Running, Casual & Gym UseView Details
₹399
Boldfit t shirtWEET Cotton Regular T-Shirt for Women (XX-Large, Black)View Details
₹419
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.Read moreRead less
A basic t shirt whether its fitted or the oversized one, guarantee the versatility or comfortability. No matter, you are heading out for the casual day or heading to the office, basic t shirts can effortlessly adapt to every occasion. From crisp white classics to oversized silhouettes and polo t shirts, here are the only basic T-shirts you really need to build a functional, stylish wardrobe.
How to choose the perfect basic t-shirt for yourself?
Before adding another basic tee to your cart, keep these factors in mind:
Fabric:
Choose breathable materials like cotton or cotton blends for maximum comfort.
Fit:
Select a fit based on your lifestyle:
- Regular fit for everyday wear
- Relaxed fit for comfort
- Oversized fit for casual styling
- Slim fit for layering
Neckline:
- Crew neck for a timeless look
- V-neck for a more flattering silhouette
- Scoop neck for a softer appearance
Colour:
Start with versatile shades:
- White
- Black
- Grey
- Beige
- Navy
The Classic White T-Shirt
A white T-shirt is a wardrobe essential that never goes out of style. Clean, minimal and endlessly versatile, it pairs just as well with tailored trousers as it does with denim shorts or joggers.
Style it with:
- Blazer and trousers for work
- Denim and sneakers for casual outing
- Linen pants when travelling
The Black Crew Neck T-Shirt
If there's one T-shirt that can instantly make any outfit look more put together, it's a well-fitted black tee. It's flattering, easy to style and ideal for both day and night.
Style it with:
- Wide-leg jeans
- Satin skirts
- Cargo pants
- Leather jackets
The Oversized Cotton T-Shirt
These kind of t shirt for women are perfect for travel days and relaxed weekends, this fit offers breathability while giving your outfit a modern edge.
Style it with:
- Biker shorts
- Straight-fit jeans
- Linen trousers
- Leggings
The Neutral Beige or Nude T-Shirt
Neutral shades like beige, cream and taupe bring a sophisticated touch to everyday dressing. They pair effortlessly with almost every colour in your wardrobe.
Style it with:
- White trousers
- Blue denim
- Olive cargo pants
- Layered gold jewellery
The V-Neck T-Shirt
A V-neck offers a flattering neckline that works especially well under jackets, cardigans and blazers.
Style it with:
- Pencil skirts
- Formal trousers
- Jeans and loafers
Easy ways to style a basic t-shirt
One T-shirt can create multiple outfits with just a few styling tweaks.
For Work
Pair a fitted T-shirt with tailored trousers, a structured blazer and loafers for a polished office look.
For Travel
Wear an oversized cotton tee with joggers, comfortable sneakers and a crossbody bag for effortless airport style.
For Weekends
Style your favourite tee with denim shorts, wide-leg jeans or a flowy skirt for a relaxed yet chic outfit.
For Evenings
Layer a basic T-shirt under a blazer or leather jacket and finish the look with statement jewellery and ankle boots.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORIshika Narang
Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards.Read More
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