Inside Taapsee Pannu’s picturesque Scandi vacation: Why Odense in Denmark should be your next European getaway

Actor Taapsee Pannu offered a masterclass in Scandinavian-style slow travel, treating fans to a vibrant visual diary of her Denmark getaway on Instagram. She captioned her August 4 post, "Shades of summer looked something like this. Odense. The fairytale city. The Viking land. Denmark. My reset." Also read | Travellers flock to Nordic countries for 'coolcations' amid rising summer heat

Via the dreamy vacation photos, the actor mapped out an idyllic itinerary through Odense. If you are looking to plan a European escape that balances rich historic culture with effortless, laid-back living, take notes — here is how to plan a trip to Odense inspired by Taapsee’s itinerary and holiday wardrobe.

The destination: Odense, Denmark Located roughly two hours from Copenhagen, on the island of Funen, Odense is renowned as the birthplace of the legendary author Hans Christian Andersen. The city seamlessly blends historic cobblestone charm with cutting-edge Scandinavian urban design and sustainable transit.

Step straight into a fairy tale in the Gammel By (Old Town), where pastel-hued, half-timbered houses line pristine, quiet cobblestone streets. Follow Taapsee Pannu's lead by exploring the city on foot or by bicycle. Keep an eye out for the bright pink city light rail gliding along green-tracked avenues alongside local commuters.

Like Taapsee, explore the immersive HC Andersens Hus museum complex — designed by renowned architect Kengo Kuma — or catch open-air theatrical performances set against mini fairytale castle backdrops.