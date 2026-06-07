Taapsee Pannu recalls being told ‘you’re not young enough’ for rom-coms at 30: ‘You dare say that about Shah Rukh Khan’

Ageism remains one of the most persistent challenges faced by female actors in the film industry. While male stars continue to headline romantic and commercial films well into their later years, actresses often find their opportunities shrinking once they cross a certain age. Actor Taapsee Pannu recently opened up about this disparity, recalling how she faced ageism in both Bollywood and South and often found herself being considered either "too young" or "too old" for roles. Taapsee Pannu recalls facing ageism in Bollywood and South cinema.

Taapsee Pannu talks about facing ageism in film industry In an interview with Times Entertainment, Taapsee reflected on how she has often found herself being considered "late" for certain kinds of roles. Opening up about experiencing ageism in both Bollywood and the South film industry, she recalled entering Bollywood in her mid-twenties and spending the first three to four years struggling to land substantial roles.

She added, "By the time you make a mark, you’ve crossed 30. Then they say you’re not young enough to be featured in a rom-com. So even till date, there are so many times when I feel like, ‘But you don’t really need a younger person for this role.’ Yet they still want to go younger. It doesn’t really happen the same way with men. Of course, we can all see that. But yes, ageism is a big thing."

Taapsee shared that she faced ageism in the South as well and said, "Even in the South, it used to happen with me. The moment I was cast opposite a relatively senior actor, the younger actors didn’t want to work with me. They were like, ‘Oh no, she’s been opposite that actor, so now…’ You dare say that about Shah Rukh Khan. You know, an actress’s life changes after working with Shah Rukh Khan. So that taboo is not here, but that taboo was there for me when I worked in the South."

She revealed that after 'an extreme amount of beating and burning out', she decided to accept the fact and do roles that she would enjoy at her age.