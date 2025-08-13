Is your child frequently getting cold and infections? Pediatrician explains what’s normal and what’s not

In children, frequent cold and infections are common as their immune system is still in a developing phase. However, when they become severe, it can be concerning for the parents. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Ravi Malik, paediatrics, MAMC, founder and medical director, Malik Radix Healthcare said, “With schools, daycares, and outdoor exposure, kids often fall sick more than adults. But how much is too much?” Also read | Got cold symptoms? Here's when kids should take a sick day from school What’s normal and what’s not, when children suffer from cold and infections?(Shutterstock)

Dr Ravi Malik further explained what’s normal and what’s not, when children suffer from cold and infections often:

1. 6–8 colds a year can be normal.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, it’s typical for young children to experience 6–8 upper respiratory tract infections annually, especially if they attend school or daycare. These are mostly viral and usually resolve in 7–10 days.

2. A cough lasting beyond 4 weeks needs attention

If a cough stretches beyond four weeks, it is chronic and should be evaluated. Doctors look at the nature of the cough, whether it’s wet or dry, what triggers or eases it, and any accompanying signs like poor growth or wheezing.

Here's when cold and infections in children can get serious.(Shutterstock)

3. Red flags that call for further tests

Persistent wet cough, recurrent pneumonia, failure to thrive, clubbing of nails, coughing up blood, or needing multiple rounds of antibiotics in a year are signs that deeper issues may be at play. In such cases, investigations like blood tests, chest X-rays, spirometry, or even a CT scan may be recommended. Also read | Sick kids and cold season blues: Ultimate guide for parents to prevent dehydration in children

4. Allergies and asthma are rising

There’s a noticeable rise in childhood bronchial asthma and allergies, like allergic rhinitis or bronchitis, possibly due to pollution or urbanisation. These often require long-term care with bronchodilators, inhaled corticosteroids, or non-sedating antihistamines.

5. Inhalers and nebulisers are safe for kids

While many parents hesitate to use them, inhalation therapies are often necessary for managing asthma or allergic coughs and can be safely used over time under medical guidance.

6. Avoid self-medication

Cough syrups and over-the-counter drugs should be avoided, especially in children under 6 months. If your child has a distressing or prolonged cough, consult a pediatrician instead of trying to treat it at home. Also read | Rainy season is here and so is flu: 6 vital tips for parents to protect children during monsoon

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.