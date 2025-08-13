Is your child frequently getting cold and infections? Pediatrician explains what’s normal and what’s not
While 8 colds in a year is normal, a cough that lasts for a week needs to be checked. Here’s what you need to know.
In children, frequent cold and infections are common as their immune system is still in a developing phase. However, when they become severe, it can be concerning for the parents. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Ravi Malik, paediatrics, MAMC, founder and medical director, Malik Radix Healthcare said, “With schools, daycares, and outdoor exposure, kids often fall sick more than adults. But how much is too much?” Also read | Got cold symptoms? Here's when kids should take a sick day from school
Dr Ravi Malik further explained what’s normal and what’s not, when children suffer from cold and infections often:
1. 6–8 colds a year can be normal.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, it’s typical for young children to experience 6–8 upper respiratory tract infections annually, especially if they attend school or daycare. These are mostly viral and usually resolve in 7–10 days.
2. A cough lasting beyond 4 weeks needs attention
If a cough stretches beyond four weeks, it is chronic and should be evaluated. Doctors look at the nature of the cough, whether it’s wet or dry, what triggers or eases it, and any accompanying signs like poor growth or wheezing.
3. Red flags that call for further tests
Persistent wet cough, recurrent pneumonia, failure to thrive, clubbing of nails, coughing up blood, or needing multiple rounds of antibiotics in a year are signs that deeper issues may be at play. In such cases, investigations like blood tests, chest X-rays, spirometry, or even a CT scan may be recommended. Also read | Sick kids and cold season blues: Ultimate guide for parents to prevent dehydration in children
4. Allergies and asthma are rising
There’s a noticeable rise in childhood bronchial asthma and allergies, like allergic rhinitis or bronchitis, possibly due to pollution or urbanisation. These often require long-term care with bronchodilators, inhaled corticosteroids, or non-sedating antihistamines.
5. Inhalers and nebulisers are safe for kids
While many parents hesitate to use them, inhalation therapies are often necessary for managing asthma or allergic coughs and can be safely used over time under medical guidance.
6. Avoid self-medication
Cough syrups and over-the-counter drugs should be avoided, especially in children under 6 months. If your child has a distressing or prolonged cough, consult a pediatrician instead of trying to treat it at home. Also read | Rainy season is here and so is flu: 6 vital tips for parents to protect children during monsoon
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.