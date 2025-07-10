Rainy season is here and so is flu: 6 vital tips for parents to protect children during monsoon

Monsoon is already here and children love the rainy season, enjoy getting wet in the rain, playing and jumping in the puddles. Unfortunately, monsoon brings a rise in respiratory infections among children hence, health experts recommend flu vaccination to keep young ones safe, healthy and free from influenza. Children play in flooded water after heavy monsoon rains. Doctor recommends 6 ways parents can keep kids safe from deadly infections this rainy season.(AFP Photo by Arif ALI)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanjay Wazir, Medical Director (NCR) - Neonatology and Paediatrics at Motherhood Hospitals in Gurgaon, shared, “The monsoon season is often welcomed for its cool breeze and relief from summer heat, but it also brings a rise in health problems, especially in children. The damp weather, increased humidity and waterlogging are ideal for viruses and bacteria to spread and cause illness.”

From heavy rainfall to increased humidity and potential health risks, the monsoon requires some extra attention when it comes to your little ones. (Freepik )

He added, “Children are more prone to infections during this time because their immune systems are still developing. Hence, they can suffer from cold, cough, fever, and particularly influenza or flu. Parents will have to ensure their child’s well-being and stay updated with influenza vaccination.”

How flu is different from the common cold

While both flu and the common cold are viral infections that affect the respiratory system, they differ in several key ways. Dr Sanjay Wazir explained, “The flu has a sudden onset with high fever, body aches, fatigue, and a dry cough, often making children feel very unwell. In contrast, the common cold develops gradually with milder symptoms like a runny nose, sore throat, and light cough.”

He elaborated, “Flu can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, especially in young children or those with existing health issues, while the common cold rarely causes severe problems. Recognising these differences is crucial so that timely care can be provided and it highlights why influenza vaccination is essential during the monsoon season.”

Understanding the importance of influenza vaccination for children

Influenza is a common viral infection that spreads easily among children during rainy days. Dr Sanjay Wazir revealed, “It causes symptoms such as high fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and fatigue. While usually mild, flu can sometimes lead to serious complications like pneumonia, especially in young children or those with existing health issues. Some children may also require hospital admissions.”

The best precaution to save yourself and your loved ones from seasonal flu is to get the flu vaccine in a timely fashion.

To protect children, it is necessary to give the influenza vaccine before the monsoon season begins. Dr Sanjay Wazir asserted, “The influenza vaccine is a safe injection that helps the body build protection against the flu virus. It reduces the risk of getting infected and lowers the severity of illness if children do catch the flu. Parents, don’t skip vaccination in children due to side effects such as mild fever, pain at the injection site, or body aches. These side effects subside in a day or two.”

Benefits of the influenza vaccine

Protects children from getting the flu virus, which can impact their quality of life.

Reduces hospital visits and admissions and even serious complications such as pneumonia.

Helps in preventing the spread of flu in schools and communities and safeguards the health of others around them.

The vaccine is recommended for all children aged 6 months and above. It is especially important for kids with asthma, heart disease, or weakened immunity. So, parents, don’t wait anymore, just get going and schedule an appointment with the doctor right away!

Vital tips to protect children during monsoon

Ensure children get the flu vaccine every year before the rainy season and schedule the appointment accordingly. Encourage regular handwashing with soap and clean water. Dress children in dry, clean clothes and avoid wet clothing. Children should avoid crowded, damp places where infections can spread easily. Provide nutritious food and keep children hydrated with safe drinking water. Teach children to cover their mouths and noses while coughing or sneezing. Children should refrain from touching surfaces such as furniture or faucets. Parents should prioritize flu vaccination to ensure a healthy, safe rainy season for their little ones.

Parents, ensure to give the flu vaccine to your children without any delay. Getting vaccinated for the flu can safeguard the child’s health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.