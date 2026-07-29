From ₹4.4 lakh creations to 6,800 kg giants: The world’s most bizarre cheesecake records

Rich, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth, and not overly sweet, cheesecake is a dessert loved by those with a sweet tooth, while its balanced flavour also appeals to people who prefer less sugary treats. But beyond its classic appeal, this dessert has also made its way into the record books with some truly unusual feats. Ahead of National Cheesecake Day tomorrow, here’s a look at some of the most bizarre cheesecake records from around the world, from the world’s most expensive cheesecake (costing lakhs!) to the world’s largest one (weighing thousands of kgs), and even a cheesecake speed-eating record. The cheesecake worth lakhs

World's most expensive cheesecake (Guinness World Records)

The Guinness World Record for the world’s most expensive cheesecake belongs to a creation by chef Raffaele Ronca of Ristorante Rafele in New York City. Made on October 30, 2017, the extravagant dessert cost a whopping $4,592.42 (approx ₹4.4 lakhs)! The cheesecake was crafted using ingredients such as buffalo ricotta, white truffles imported from Alba, Italy, Hennessy Paradis cognac, Madagascar vanilla, and was finished with 200-year-old balsamic vinegar and 24-karat edible gold leaf. Talk about a slice of luxury! A giant cheesecake

The title for the world’s largest cheesecake is held by PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese in Lowville, New York, USA, achieved on September 20, 2024. The record-breaking cheesecake weighed 6,807.5 kg and was made using more than 13,000 pounds (5,896.7 kg) of cheesecake filling, along with 870 pounds (394 kg) of graham cracker crumbs, 300 pounds (136 kg) of sugar, and over 100 pounds (45 kg) of butter. The massive dessert measured more than 11 feet in diameter, making it a cheesecake that was impossible to miss. A cheesecake that went the distance The world’s longest cheesecake was a 303-metre (994-foot) rollo cheesecake created in Italy in 2002. The record was achieved by the Associazione Pasticceri Siciliani J. Castelli (Sicilian Pastry Chefs Association). The cheesecake was long enough to cover the length of three consecutive professional football pitches. It was made in the traditional Italian rollo style, where the cake is carefully rolled, allowing it to stretch into one continuous line without breaking. Sonya Thomas’s speed-eating record

Sonya Thomas, aka the Black Widow, ate around 5 kg of cheesecake in 9 minutes in 2004 (Wikipedia)